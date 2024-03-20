Funding news

Rock Paper Rum secures funding from Vineeta Singh

Rock Paper Rum, a premium craft-rum brand, has secured funding of Rs 50 lakh from Shark Tank India judge, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.





The company earlier raised seed funding of Rs 4.5 crore led by Mumbai Angels and other marquee investors including GSF, Anay Ventures, Ekcle Ventures and Faad Network, and Good Barrel Distillery (the parent company of Rock Paper Rum).





"Our selection of rum caters to the modern drinker who is just beginning their journey into the world of craft liquors, as well as those seasoned drinkers in search of unique and refreshing choices. Shark Tank India was an incredible platform to gain national exposure and showcase our commitment to sustainable growth," said Lali Kalani, Founder, Rock Paper Rum.

Shoffr closes user-only round, raising $1.1M from 100+ customers

Shoffr, a company that offers airport transfers and hourly rentals in Bengaluru, has raised $1.1 million from 100+ customers.

"Any fundraise is a nice vote of confidence for founders. But for Kislay and me, being able to do this from our paying customers is the strongest affirmation we could've asked for," said Vikas Bardia, CFA, Shoffr.

"First, we wanted our early adopters to have a chance at the wealth creation Shoffr will engender. Second, customers investing in the company is the strongest signal we can send out as a company. Third and most importantly, we now have a community of 100+ folks who are willing to help us throughout our journey! This is what our community looks like," he added.

Other news

iD Fresh partners with Tata Motors; inducts the first batch of zero-emission Ace EVs

iD Fresh Food India has partnered with Tata Motors to convert their entire delivery fleet to electric. About 50% of iD Fresh Food’s delivery fleet will be converted to electric by 2025 and the remaining by 2027.





The company has procured its maiden batch of Ace EV for their Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi markets, and the plan is to convert its entire fleet to EV, across India, the US, and the UAE markets.

The new Ace EV co-developed in rich collaboration with its users, has successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. The Ace EV comes with a holistic solution for hassle-free e-cargo mobility and a five-year comprehensive maintenance package.

The Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes the development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated electric vehicle support centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge—the next-gen optimal fleet management solution, and support of Tata UniEVerse.

Zeeve launches data indexing tool ‘Traceye’ for ultra-fast Indexing of blockchain data

Blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform Zeeve has launched a new tool ‘Traceye’ for cost-effective indexing of blockchain ledger and smart contract data.

Traceye supports numerous blockchain protocols, appchains, and rollups with shared and dedicated indexer nodes. They will spend less time managing self-hosted infrastructure while directly indexing and decoding raw blockchain data.

“With Traceye, users need not worry about any data inconsistency or maintenance of their indexer nodes. Developers building across any DeFi applications, metaverse or gaming dApp, or on-chain data platforms where ledger/smart contract data is essential can use our managed infrastructure nodes without writing complex code for data retrieval and filtering. This allows projects to ship their dApp in days instead of weeks, leveraging custom GraphQL APIs,” said Ravi Chamria, Co-founder and CEO of Zeeve.

Kiya.ai strengthens footprint in the Philippines

Fintech company Kiya.ai marks its global expansion in the Southeast Asia region with a strategic focus on partnering with a multitude of financial institutions. The company marked its presence in the Philippines, starting with Country Builders Bank, Inc—a prominent rural bank. CBB serves a diverse clientele across the Philippines region—Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan areas.

CBB has partnered with Kiya.ai for a comprehensive suite of banking solutions, including core banking, loan origination, loan management, anti-money laundering (AML), mobile banking, and internet banking tailored for both retail and corporate clients.





Kiya.ai is currently working with 650+ financial institutions and aims to onboard around 20 financial institutions in the Philippines in the next three years.





“Like many other countries, the Philippines has witnessed a significant shift towards digital banking in recent years. Traditional banks have been investing heavily in digital infrastructure to offer online and mobile banking services, allowing customers to perform transactions conveniently from their smartphones or computers,” said Rajesh Mirjankar, MD and CEO, Kiya,ai.

Radisson Hotel Group appoints Nikhil Sharma as MD and ASVP for South Asia

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Nikhil Sharma as the Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President (ASVP) for South Asia, effective April 1, 2024.





In his new role, Sharma will lead Radisson Hotel Group’s operations in the dynamic South Asia region, which boasts over 165 hotels in operation and development. He will play a pivotal role in strengthening the group’s leadership in the Indian market, nurturing relationships with its valued partners, driving revenue growth, and ensuring operational excellence, the company said.





“Nikhil’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and driving strategic growth in South Asia. This region is a key market for us, and with Nikhil’s strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry, we are confident in our ability to further elevate our presence and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests,” said Chema Basterrechea, Global President and Chief Operations Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

Alvarez & Marsal appoints Pankaj Bhagat as its MD

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal has appointed Pankaj Bhagat as Managing Director to spearhead its infrastructure and capital projects INFRA sector expertise/capabilities expansion in India.

A&M India’s INFRA offering will address market needs arising from continued Indian government infrastructure spending and private capital investments expanding manufacturing capabilities across multiple sectors including steel, mining, clean energy and energy transition.

Recently, Himanshu Bajaj was appointed Managing Director and India Co-Country leader.

“Adding Pankaj to our team strengthens our global network of boots-on-the-ground professionals to drive growth for clients. The firm’s integrated platform and India’s extensive infrastructure push position the market as a key expansion route for A&M’s INFRA service offering.,” said Bajaj.

Myelin Foundry, Mahindra partner to bring AI into cabins

Myelin Foundry, a deeptech product startup specialising in Edge AI for the automotive, industrial, and media sectors, is collaborating with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The partnership aims to deliver AI into automotive cabins and mobile phones.

M-Lens, the first product from this collaboration, is designed to seamlessly interpret cockpit warning signs and in-cabin controls, making driving safer and more intuitive in the increasingly digital world of automotive technology. Accessible through Mahindra’s mobile application, Adrenox Connect, M-Lens operates offline on the user’s smartphone.





The automotive solution streamlines the driving experience and enhances road safety. M-Lens is part of the current XUV-700 rollout.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)