International Women’s Day–Avyanna exhibition showcases 8 women artists

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 750 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a group of eight women artists kicked off a five-day art exhibition titled Avyanna (‘strong, powerful, beautiful woman’). Hosted at the Bangalore International Centre, it has been organised by art collective Oorja and curated by MG Doddamani.

In this photo essay, we feature the inauguration ceremony and some of the wide range of paintings, sculptures and installations of the talented artists. Each artist brings a unique perspective and skill to the forefront, as shown in the 60 artworks on display.

A special jointly-created artwork is also being auctioned in support of Karunashraya, a project of the Indian Cancer Society (Karnataka Chapter) and the Rotary Club of Bangalore (Indira Nagar), under the Bangalore Hospice Trust.

“The art exhibition is a creative endeavour to recognise woman’s strength and power. The eight artists show their unbound creativity,” MG Doddamani tells YourStory. See our coverage of four years of his earlier work with the Oorja collective here.

Exhibition inauguration

Oorja (‘feminine vitality’) brings together artists who support causes and donate to charitable institutions. The current project features eight women artists: Bina Mirchandani, Esha John, Evanka Thimmaiah, Kanthi V, Neelam Malhotra, Pushpa, Ritu Chawla Mathur, and Vanaja Bal.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vinita Bali, former MD of Britannia Industries, and Latha Reddy, former ambassador and an Indian diplomat.

“The sheer joy that art brings to us all is unique,” Bali observed.

“Many of the featured artists have other professions, but have chosen art as a way to express themselves in different ways,” Reddy added.

“Women artists, in particular, juggle many roles. Their courage, dedication, conviction and pursuit of excellence should inspire us all,” Reddy signed off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Kodagu cultural performance by Evanka Thimmaiah

Unveiling of auction artwork by MG Doddamani

Anshu Jhunjhunwalla of Food for Thought (L) with Latha Reddy (R)

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)