Regulatory tsunamis send shockwaves across the Indian startup ecosystem

India's booming startup ecosystem, once hailed as a global leader, finds itself navigating turbulent waters. The recent regulatory actions have sent shockwaves throughout the industry, triggering a chain reaction with far-reaching consequences.





A few high-profile cases involving prominent startups, allegations of oppression and mismanagement, failure to enforce robust regulations, and financial non-compliance have cast a shadow on the industry.





While the specific details of the different cases vary, the common theme that emerges is the struggle to reconcile the seemingly opposing forces of fast economic growth versus sustainability, in the race for success.





It is important, therefore, to understand the complexities of balancing these forces, particularly when transitioning from a fledgling startup to a mature scale-up. By referencing recent events and learning lessons from them, the Indian startup ecosystem can evolve towards a responsible growth trajectory that prioritises both economic success and long-term viability.

Accountability over ambition

The early stages of a startup are often characterised by a relentless pursuit of growth. Fuelled by a mix of ambition, market validation and the need to secure funding, startups sometimes prioritise rapid user acquisition and market share expansion at the expense of long-term considerations.





This focus on short-term gains manifests itself in several ways.





For example, startups often tend to prioritise customer acquisition through heavy discounts and unsustainable marketing campaigns, leading to cash burn and potentially delaying profitability. Then, the payment of irrational packages to the leadership team or a core group of employees is another factor that bleeds startups and erodes their valuation.





Add to the above, in their race to secure funding, companies often resort to aggressive accounting practices, painting a financial picture that is rosier than reality. This can mislead investors and compromise long-term financial health. Also, in their hurry to show positive results, early-stage companies are even known to take shortcuts as they prioritise moving fast over building robust governance frameworks. This leads to a lack of oversight and accountability, increasing the risk of financial irregularities.





Issues like delayed financial disclosures, opaque accounting practices, and discrepancies between reported and actual numbers not only erode investor and shareholder confidence but also get flagged off under the scanner.





The recent instances of non-compliance in the Indian startup ecosystem highlight these very dangers. Reports of financial mismanagement severely compromise investor confidence and lead to difficulties in securing future funding rounds, hindering the company's ability to scale further.





When a company prioritises short-term gains through unsound accounting methods or aggressive marketing strategies that are unsustainable in the long run, it not only jeopardises its own future but also takes a toll on the entire ecosystem.

Also Read How ClearTax is transforming compliance solutions in the GCC

Prioritising sustainability over speed

Although rapid growth is often considered a sign of success, it can become a double-edged sword for startups. While stringent regulations might seem like unwelcome red tape for nimble startups, tried and tested compliance frameworks actually foster trust and create a more predictable business environment.





The recent shakeup and resultant reactions have established that customers are increasingly seeking to engage with brands that are not just innovative but also ethical and transparent. Unsound practices and shaky business models do impact the brand reputation, as has been noticed in all the media reports on the subject.





It is true that out-of-the-box, promising ideas exist, but translating them into startup entities first requires careful navigation of the legal landscape. This includes adapting to changing policies, ensuring consumer satisfaction, and maintaining financial stability—all factors that can influence legal complexities.





With regulatory bodies placing increasing emphasis on good corporate governance and financial compliance, non-compliance can lead to legal battles, hefty fines, and operational hurdles, hindering the company's potential. It can also result in the carpet being pulled from under the feet of the founders!





It is time for the founders and the other knights at the round table to move beyond the growth-at-all-costs mentality and embrace a more sustainable approach. This involves building a solid foundation through responsible business practices, robust governance frameworks, and a focus on long-term viability.





The key to managing the tightrope walk between growth and sustainability lies in establishing a culture of responsible business from the very beginning. This approach prioritises transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management alongside growth aspirations.

Creating a competent framework

The recent fracas is a wake-up call for all startups to establish independent boards with experienced directors who can provide guidance on ethical business practices and ensure responsible financial management.





Companies must integrate robust compliance frameworks within internal processes and prioritise adherence to accounting standards, timely disclosures and internal controls. They must foster a culture of transparency within the company through regular communications with all stakeholders, including investors and customers and take full responsibility for the company's financial health.





To stay on track, startups must engage impartial, experienced auditors who can detect financial discrepancies and ensure accurate reporting standards.





The recent cases serve as a stark reminder for the Indian startup ecosystem but these experiences can act as a catalyst for positive change.





The vibrant spirit of innovation that defines the Indian startup landscape can be complemented by a strong commitment to ethical business practices. This can be achieved through educational programmes and workshops that equip founders with the knowledge and skills necessary for responsible business management and good governance. Another best practice that the industry would benefit from is active collaboration between startups, regulators, and investors to establish clear, industry-wide benchmarks for responsible growth financial compliance and metrics that emphasise long-term sustainability.





Having said this, it is also important that the ecosystem that encourages startups to be set up is also responsible for spotting a red ember before it becomes a raging fire.





The concern is that the fire will spread beyond specific companies. Small firms, often operating in niche areas, might struggle to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, hindering their growth potential. Innovation, a hallmark of the industry, could be stifled as companies prioritise compliance over experimentation.





Regulatory bodies that have the wherewithal to haul startups over coal must also make specialised expertise available for fostering growth. After all, the Indian startup ecosystem holds immense potential to drive economic growth and create jobs. It promises hope for countless individuals inside the peninsula and outside its borders.





(Nirupama VG co-founded Ad Astra in 2007 as a women-owned full-suite recruitment solution.)