At Startup Mahakumbh 2024, a confluence of innovation, investment, and industry leadership

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event that brings together India’s entire startup ecosystem, including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors.

Spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of ASSOCHAM, Nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the event will have 10+ sector-focused pavilions to showcase India's most innovative startups. These pavilions are meticulously curated to showcase the forefront of technological advancements and industry insights across a diverse range of fields.

The event will provide participants the chance to immerse themselves in the world of AI, SaaS, D2C/consumer brands, agritech, fintech, deeptech, biotech & pharma, incubators & accelerators, climate tech, e-sports, and B2B & manufacturing. It will mark a significant milestone by introducing a dedicated pavilion for the B2B manufacturing sector for the first time in India, offering startups in this space a unique platform to shine.

The thematic pavilions are designed to foster engaging conversations and connections among startups, investors, and industry stakeholders, enabling innovative collaborations.

Startup Mahakumbh will feature visionaries such as Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa;. Sivasubraminian Ramman, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI; Debjani Gosh, President, Nasscom; Rajesh Kumar, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Srishtiraj Ambastha; Executive Director, ECGC; Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital; Kris Gopalakrishnan Founder, Axilor Ventures; PK Singh, CEO, Government e-Marketplace; and Vishal Dhupar, South Asia Managing Director, NVIDIA.

Other luminaries in attendance will include Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa; Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho; Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel;. Sanjeev Bikachandani, Founder, Infoedge; Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investment Fund; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV; Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato; Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay; Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy; Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt; Mukesh Bansal, CEO, cult.fit; Ashish Hemarajani, Co-founder and CEO, BookMyShow; Mithun Sacheti, CEO, Caratlane; Abhiraj Singh Bahl, Founder and CEO, Urban Company; Rahul Garg, Founder, Moglix; Sujeet Kumar, Founder, Udaan; Aaditya Sharadha, Co-founder, Inframarket; Amrit Acharya, Co-founder and CEO, Zetwerks; Harish Jain, Co-founder, Groww; Alok Bansal, Co-founder, Policybazaar; Utham Gowda, Founder, CaptainFresh; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO); and Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO, Bluestone.

The industry leaders will participate in discussions on fostering innovation, growing businesses, and navigating challenges. They will share valuable advice on creating strong, globally competitive startups. This session also aims to connect Indian startups with global networks, highlighting India's role in entrepreneurship and fostering international partnerships for expansion and innovation.

With the central theme ‘Bharat Innovates’, Startup Mahakumbh will feature mentorship clinics, pitch competitions, and a multi-track conference featuring leadership talks, panel discussions, workshops, and a host of exciting activities for startups and future entrepreneurs.

The AI & SaaS pavilion, for instance, will host the ‘AI for Public Good’, which invites startups, research labs, universities, indie developers, and students to showcase AI-driven solutions. The purpose of this contest is to recognise and celebrate innovations that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create positive social impact. In addition to gaining visibility for their innovative work, participants will have the opportunity to win a cash prize of Rs 500,000 for the top six presented projects.

Startup Mahakumbh will also host a Future Entrepreneurs Day on March 20, with a focus on cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit among students. The Future Entrepreneurs Day is expected to bring together 3,000 individuals handpicked by colleges and incubators nationwide for their inclination towards entrepreneurship. The focus of Future Entrepreneurs Day is on inspiring these budding founders to create startups of tomorrow for India. Students will have the exclusive opportunity to connect with industry leaders, seasoned entrepreneurs, and like-minded peers. These interactions will not only foster meaningful relationships but also pave the way for future mentorships and collaborations, nurturing the next generation of innovators.

The event will feature pitching and storytelling masterclasses, providing attendees with essential skills to communicate their ideas effectively. Moreover, interactions with angel investors will offer invaluable insights into investor expectations, preparing these budding entrepreneurs for future fundraising endeavors.

A structured learning programme is also planned for participants, guiding them through the intricacies of entrepreneurship through a 30-hour online learning programme, culminating in a certification. This initiative aims to democratise access to entrepreneurship education, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs across India have the resources they need to succeed.

With the purpose of enabling handshakes and connecting startups with a spectrum of inventors such as VCs, angel investors, family offices, and HNIs- as well as potential corporate partners, Startup Mahakumbh is expected to host 2,000+ startups, 50+ unicorns, 10+ thematic pavilions, 1,000+ investors, 300+ incubators and accelerators, 3,000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, and 50,000+ business visitors over the span of three days.

For more details, please visit: https://startupmahakumbh.org/