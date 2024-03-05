Swiggy signs pact with IRCTC to deliver pre-ordered food in trains

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to deliver pre-ordered food on trains in select railway stations.

The move will enable passengers to access food through Swiggy’s extensive restaurant network to passengers on the Indian railways starting with Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. The service is likely to expand to 59 additional city stations in the coming weeks.

The agreement was exchanged between Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

Passengers can avail of the service by entering the booking PNR on the IRCTC app, choosing the station, and selecting the preferred restaurant at a specified date and time.

According to ﻿Swiggy﻿, the food delivered to passengers will be packed in insulated bags to keep the meal warm and fresh. The delivery partner would reach the selected platform just minutes before delivery, hand over the food to the customer and mark the food delivered.

“At IRCTC our focus has always been to explore new ways to make train journeys comfortable and convenient for the billions of passengers aboard the Indian railways every year. This partnership with Swiggy will bring more convenience and food options to our passengers, making their journeys more memorable,” said Jain.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, said, “Swiggy’s mission is to bring convenience to the lives of consumers. The Indian Railways are the lifeline of our nation, transporting more than 8 billion passengers annually. If during these rail journeys, which traverse across states and districts, one has the option to order meals to explore the culinary diversity of India, it would make the experience more convenient and enjoyable, and add to the overall vividness of the train travel.”