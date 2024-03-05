Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

FoodTech

Swiggy signs pact with IRCTC to deliver pre-ordered food in trains

The first phase of the integration will enable deliveries on stations in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and expand to 59 additional cities in the coming weeks.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian279 Stories
Swiggy signs pact with IRCTC to deliver pre-ordered food in trains

Tuesday March 05, 2024,

2 min Read

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to deliver pre-ordered food on trains in select railway stations.

The move will enable passengers to access food through Swiggy’s extensive restaurant network to passengers on the Indian railways starting with Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. The service is likely to expand to 59 additional city stations in the coming weeks.

The agreement was exchanged between Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

Passengers can avail of the service by entering the booking PNR on the IRCTC app, choosing the station, and selecting the preferred restaurant at a specified date and time.

swiggy food delivery instamart
Also Read
Swiggy's FY23 operational revenue rises 44%; loss widens to Rs 4,179 Cr

According to ﻿Swiggy﻿, the food delivered to passengers will be packed in insulated bags to keep the meal warm and fresh. The delivery partner would reach the selected platform just minutes before delivery, hand over the food to the customer and mark the food delivered. 

“At IRCTC our focus has always been to explore new ways to make train journeys comfortable and convenient for the billions of passengers aboard the Indian railways every year. This partnership with Swiggy will bring more convenience and food options to our passengers, making their journeys more memorable,” said Jain.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, said, “Swiggy’s mission is to bring convenience to the lives of consumers. The Indian Railways are the lifeline of our nation, transporting more than 8 billion passengers annually. If during these rail journeys, which traverse across states and districts, one has the option to order meals to explore the culinary diversity of India, it would make the experience more convenient and enjoyable, and add to the overall vividness of the train travel.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Toyota's 1:6:90 Rule: Why It’s Not Wasting Lithium on EVs

3

Technology

MyGate opens the door to revenue growth and business maturity en route to IPO

4

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

5

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter