Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf Edition
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Brands of India
TechSparks
The Metaverse Summit
Brands of New India
Pitch To Us

FoodTech

Swiggy's FY23 operational revenue rises 44%; loss widens to Rs 4,179 Cr

Swiggy completes its first profitable month in March last year, sparking mild optimism as it gears up for a public market listing.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian243 Stories
Swiggy's FY23 operational revenue rises 44%; loss widens to Rs 4,179 Cr

Tuesday January 30, 2024,

2 min Read

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy reported a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,264.6 crore in the financial year ended March 2023—when it also marked its first-ever profitable month.

The firm's losses widened by a marginal 15% to Rs 4,179.3 crore from Rs 3,628.9 crore in the year-ago period, weighed down by rising expenditure.

Total expenses shot up 35% to Rs 12,884.4 crore in FY23 from Rs 9,574.5 crore in FY22. Employee benefit expenses—one of Swiggy's biggest cost centres—rose to Rs 2,129.8 crore from Rs 1,708.5 crore in the previous year.

The on-demand convenience platform is gearing up for a public-market listing later in the year, following the footsteps of rival Zomato which got listed on the bourses in 2021.

In March last year, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said that the Prosus -and Invesco-backed firm had marked its first profitable month after 14 years since its inception.

"This is a milestone for food delivery globally, not just for us, as ﻿Swiggy﻿ has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine years since its inception," Majety had wrote in a blog post, adding that the company now looks to gain a stronger foothold in Tier II and III markets.

Rival Zomato attained a positive bottomline in the June quarter, bringing about some much-needed cheer in the foodtech ecosystem, YourStory had reported in December.

With macroeconomic conditions growing tougher and the funding slowdown remaining persistent over the last 22 months, profitability has become a top priority for startups across sectors.

In January, YourStory had reported that Swiggy is looking to charge restaurants a collection fee of 2% on all orders to facilitate online payments from customers.

Also Read
Swiggy launches Pocket Hero feature to offer extra discounts on food delivery

In another bid to improve unit economics, it started charging a platform fee of Rs 2-3 on all orders to customers.

In November, Prosus—one of Swiggy’s earliest and biggest backers—said in its annual report that the startup’s food delivery business grew 17%, delivering a gross merchandise value of $1.43 billion in the first six months of the year. This was led by a rise in transacting users that drove double-digit order growth and inflation in average order value, according to the Netherlands-based investor.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

NASA's Study on children: How Traditional Schooling Reduces Creative Spark

3

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

4

Startup

Eugenie.ai is helping manufacturing firms reduce carbon emissions

5

Quotes

13 inspiring quotes by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla for entrepreneurs