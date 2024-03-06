Zepto’s loyalty programme crosses 1 million subscribers within a week of launch

Quick commerce firm Zepto’s membership programme Zepto Pass has clocked a million subscribers within a week of launch, Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said in a post on social media platform X.

The Nexus Ventures-backed unicorn rolled out the loyalty programme last week, aiming to increase user retention and enhance customer shopping experience. At an introductory price of Rs 19 per month, Zepto Pass will provide unlimited free deliveries and up to 20% discount on all grocery products.

“The energy at Zepto feels just like the early days, and I've never been more excited about our company's momentum and strength of execution,” Palicha’s post said.

According to the company, Zepto Pass subscribers spend more than 30% on the app after opting for the loyalty programme which resulted in their monthly retention improving by 10%. The price of Zepto Pass lies between Rs 19 and 39 per month for a majority of customers, the company had said.

“Quick commerce is being adopted rapidly in India and Zepto Pass is slated to accelerate that adoption even further. By giving customers deep discounts sustainably and with 10-minute delivery, quick commerce starts becoming an exciting option even when compared to discount grocers in the offline segment,” Devendra Meel, VP of Strategy and Head of Zepto Pass, had said last week.

The move comes months after Zepto entered the coveted unicorn club after raising $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion in a Series E funding round led by US-based private market investment firm StepStone Group.

The subscription plan is part of Zepto’s effort to top the quick commerce market by taking on Prosus-backed Swiggy’s One membership and BigBasket’s bbstar plan. Most recently, Swiggy introduced a lite version of its programme to lure cost-conscious users.

Membership programmes have become increasingly important for ecommerce firms, enabling them to add value to regular users and drive new users to their platforms.

Zepto is also looking to float an initial public offering (IPO) by early 2025, making its push for sustainable growth more important than ever.