Limitless Unveils AI Wearable: Seamlessly Records Every Meeting and Conversation!

The Limitless Pendant is a groundbreaking $99 (Rs. 8,300). AI wearable designed to seamlessly integrate into your daily life, capturing every word of your conversations. Whether it’s a formal meeting or a casual chat, the Pendant ensures you never miss important details again. It promises to enhance productivity with features like real-time transcription, automated note-taking, and concise summaries, all stored securely in the Limitless Confidential Cloud​.

Design and Privacy

Elegantly crafted with a durable aluminum body and a versatile magnetic clasp, this device is not just functional but also fashion-forward. It's engineered to be light and discreet, making it perfect for everyday wear. Privacy is paramount with the Pendant; it includes a Consent Mode ensuring recordings are only made with explicit permission. The data is encrypted and anonymised, safeguarding your personal and professional conversations​.

Availability and Purchase

Scheduled to ship in Q4 2024, the Limitless Pendant can be pre-ordered now. This device does not require a subscription, making it an accessible option for those looking to harness the power of AI without ongoing costs.

Empowering Users Globally

The Pendant is designed to work across various platforms including iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, ensuring that it integrates smoothly into your existing tech ecosystem. With plans to support multiple languages, the Pendant is geared towards a global market, promising a new way to experience technology that enhances human capabilities​.

For more information or to pre-order the Pendant, visit Limitless. This wearable is more than just a gadget; it's a lifestyle enhancement that promises to keep you connected and in control of the information that matters most.