BYJU’S-owned test prep firm Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has named Deepak Mehrotra as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Mehrotra’s appointment follows the exit of Aakash’s previous CEO, Abhishek Maheshwari, over six months ago. During the same period, Vipan Joshi, CFO at Aakash, departed, prompting the formation of an executive council to address the vacancies in these key positions.

Mehrotra, a seasoned leader with a proven track record in FMCG, telecom, and education sectors, assumes leadership of the three-and-a-half decade-old test preparation company during a pivotal juncture. This transition occurs as its parent company, BYJU’S, contends with various challenges, the effects of which extend to Aakash.

“In his role as CEO, he will be responsible to deliver on our aggressive growth plan and to build on the significant momentum the company is currently experiencing. His business acumen and stellar record as the managing director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash BYJU’S into its next phase of growth and impact,” Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chairman of BYJU’S noted.

Bringing over 35 years of experience in executive roles, he possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive AESL’s strategic vision to enhance its offerings and expand its reach, said the release shared by the company. Before joining AESL, he served as the managing director at Ashirvad Pipes. His career also spans pivotal roles at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.

Aakash’s network of centres provides preparation services for students gearing up for medical and engineering entrance examinations, school board exams, and competitive tests such as NTSE and Olympiad. With a nationwide presence, it has over 310 centres and currently serves more than 400,000 enrolled students.

Among BYJU’S myriad challenges, the latest involves an arbitration initiated by billionaire doctor Ranjan Pai’s MEMG Family Office. An emergency arbitrator has instructed BYJU’S not to divest approximately 6% stake in AESL, as the company has defaulted on repaying around Rs 350 crore borrowed from MEMG Family Office.

