Logistics intelligence platform ﻿ClickPost﻿ raised $6 million in a Series A funding round led by Inflexor Ventures and Athera Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings and existing investor Rebright Partners. The startup will use the funds to launch new AI-driven modules and expedite global growth and hiring.

ClickPost started as a developer tool designed to assist engineers in integrating courier APIs. However, seeing the growing demand for enhanced post-purchase experiences, the company shifted its focus to become a comprehensive platform catering to all logistics tech needs of brands.

The logistics management company enables ecommerce companies to track shipments, automate failed delivery feedback, manage returns and exchanges, and reduce return-to-origin rates.

"Ecommerce is a space where vertical AI products will see a lot of adoption as brands look to grow more efficiently and compete with the likes of Amazon who have vast resources to provide a more data-driven experience to shoppers. This puts the onus on SaaS companies like us to provide solutions that keep brands at the forefront of innovation," Naman Vijay, the Co-founder and CEO of ClickPost, said.

Today, it serves brands like ﻿Nykaa﻿, Puma, Pepe Jeans, Acer, and ﻿Supertails﻿, among others.

"Our decision to invest in ClickPost was rooted in our unwavering belief in the exceptional founding team and the scale they have achieved while maintaining a focus on capital efficiency, innovation, and quality. Further, as consumers and enterprises increasingly turn to online commerce, the demand for efficient and scalable digital logistics infrastructure is bound to increase," said Pratip Mazumdar, Partner at Inflexor Ventures.