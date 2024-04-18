Sneak peek: Meet the disruptors powering India's tech revolution, only at DevSparks 2024
DevSparks 2024 will feature top technology experts, developers and tech builders, enterprise leaders and more, and serve as a platform to showcase the latest and most relevant innovations in the global emerging tech ecosystem.
India is home to a vast pool of engineers and developers, building a strong hub for the global tech ecosystem. The story of the country's rise from a mere support ecosystem to consumers, enablers, and creators shows we have come a long way.
Right now, with the rapid digitisation of sectors, big and small, it is the perfect time to tap into what is enabling the transition to scalable products and what more can be done.
On May 4, 2024, the brightest minds from India's developer ecosystem will come together under one roof to collaborate, learn and build a tech-first future for India, only at the premier edition of India’s groundbreaking developer summit, DevSparks 2024.
Taking place at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, the summit will feature India's top technology experts, developers and tech builders, enterprise leaders and more, and serve as a platform to showcase the latest and most relevant innovations in the global emerging tech ecosystem.
Here's a look at the summit's most interesting sessions for knowledge-sharing and technical deep dives:
AI: Supercharging developer workflows
Unravel how developers are leveraging AI for hyperscaling innovation and automating workflows, and smartly using the tech across search, chatbots, text, audio, video, and more.
Spotlight: Going from 1 to 100 with GenAI
Explore the canvas of emerging GenAI use cases in India's developer ecosystem, and discover some of the coolest, upcoming innovations in the space.
Apps for all: Building tech for population scale
Learn app development to create a far-reaching impact in India, and explore how to build use cases on IndiaStack and other digital public infrastructure.
Crash course: How to build Decentralised Apps (DApps)
Understand public and private blockchains, and learn the art and science of building DApps.
Custom workshops
The event will also feature exclusive developer workshops on how to discover and deploy open and third-party models on Vertex AI, how to simplify Master Data Management and get deterministic, generative insights with Gemini, and more.
Who are in attendance?
We have a list of stellar speakers lined up to powerpack these sessions with the technical wizardry you need to accelerate your career:
- Vimal Kumar, Founder, JUSPAY
- Todd Greene, Co-Founder and CEO, PubNub
- Dale Vaz, Founder and CEO, Aaritya
- Mukesh Jain, CTO, VP and Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini
- Seema Ramachandra, Head, Customer Engineering (Retail, CPG & Health). Google
- Varun Mayya, CEO, Aeos
- Malavika Natu, SI Partner Sales Engineering Leader, Snowflake
- Prashanth Subrahmanyam, Manager, Developer Advocacy, Google Cloud
- Abirami Sukumaran, Developer Advocate, Google
- Puneet Vyas, Managing Director, UBS
- Devika Mittal, Regional Head, Avalanche
- Sanket Sahu, Founder and CEO, GeekyAnts
- Aditya Mohanty, Co-founder, The Product Folks
In attendance will be 1,000+ software and app developers, tech enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts and engineers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, product managers, IT professionals, industry leaders, policy decision-makers, and more.
In attendance will be 1,000+ software and app developers, tech enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts and engineers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, product managers, IT professionals, industry leaders, policy decision-makers, and more.