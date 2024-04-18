India is home to a vast pool of engineers and developers, building a strong hub for the global tech ecosystem. The story of the country's rise from a mere support ecosystem to consumers, enablers, and creators shows we have come a long way.

Right now, with the rapid digitisation of sectors, big and small, it is the perfect time to tap into what is enabling the transition to scalable products and what more can be done.

On May 4, 2024, the brightest minds from India's developer ecosystem will come together under one roof to collaborate, learn and build a tech-first future for India, only at the premier edition of India’s groundbreaking developer summit, DevSparks 2024.

Taking place at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, the summit will feature India's top technology experts, developers and tech builders, enterprise leaders and more, and serve as a platform to showcase the latest and most relevant innovations in the global emerging tech ecosystem.

Here's a look at the summit's most interesting sessions for knowledge-sharing and technical deep dives:

AI: Supercharging developer workflows

Unravel how developers are leveraging AI for hyperscaling innovation and automating workflows, and smartly using the tech across search, chatbots, text, audio, video, and more.

Spotlight: Going from 1 to 100 with GenAI

Explore the canvas of emerging GenAI use cases in India's developer ecosystem, and discover some of the coolest, upcoming innovations in the space.

Apps for all: Building tech for population scale

Learn app development to create a far-reaching impact in India, and explore how to build use cases on IndiaStack and other digital public infrastructure.

Crash course: How to build Decentralised Apps (DApps)

Understand public and private blockchains, and learn the art and science of building DApps.

Custom workshops

The event will also feature exclusive developer workshops on how to discover and deploy open and third-party models on Vertex AI, how to simplify Master Data Management and get deterministic, generative insights with Gemini, and more.

Who are in attendance?

We have a list of stellar speakers lined up to powerpack these sessions with the technical wizardry you need to accelerate your career:

Vimal Kumar, Founder, JUSPAY Todd Greene, Co-Founder and CEO, PubNub Dale Vaz, Founder and CEO, Aaritya Mukesh Jain, CTO, VP and Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini Seema Ramachandra, Head, Customer Engineering (Retail, CPG & Health). Google Varun Mayya, CEO, Aeos Malavika Natu, SI Partner Sales Engineering Leader, Snowflake Prashanth Subrahmanyam, Manager, Developer Advocacy, Google Cloud Abirami Sukumaran, Developer Advocate, Google Puneet Vyas, Managing Director, UBS Devika Mittal, Regional Head, Avalanche Sanket Sahu, Founder and CEO, GeekyAnts Aditya Mohanty, Co-founder, The Product Folks

In attendance will be 1,000+ software and app developers, tech enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts and engineers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, product managers, IT professionals, industry leaders, policy decision-makers, and more.

Register now to be part of this elite gathering of developers and tech enthusiasts. Hurry because, with limited seats available, you won't want to miss out on this chance to learn, network, and collaborate.