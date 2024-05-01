Back in the year 2019, an unfortunate event disrupted the entire dynamics of the world, our lives, and our workplaces: the global pandemic. While it had catastrophic consequences, the aftermath came with a silver lining: the wide-scale adoption of the work-from-home trend.





Fast forward five years, we notice that employees are resuming offices, with some businesses still following the hybrid work model. And if we consider the future of corporate commute, we foresee its growth to be based on multidimensional aspects. Factors such as advancements in technology, changes in work culture, environmental concerns, and urban development will reimagine the future of corporate commute.





Let’s look at some of the potential trends that will be pivotal in shaping the sector’s future.

Remote working is here to stay

Induced by the pandemic, remote working trend might be taking a backseat for now, according to Gartner. However, after all these years, employees have greater awareness about what it takes to travel to workplaces and the benefits of working remotely in terms of time, money, and overall well-being. Hence, the work-from-home concept is likely to continue growing in the times ahead, spurred by improvements in technology that enable seamless communication and collaboration from anywhere and rising demand for this model from employees.





In fact, according to Harvard Business Review, several reports suggest that work from home is valued by them, equivalent to an 8% increase in their pay. If implemented optimally, the model could reduce the need for daily commuting for many employees, leading to less traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and a highly productive and content workforce.

Flexible work hours

Providing flexible working hours was another initiative that gained popularity amid the pandemic. Enabling employees to maintain work-life balance, the policy continues to be an important component of organisational work culture even today. If we look at the current scenario, a significant section of the global workforce prefers either working longer or shorter than usual timings over adhering to the standard eight-hour day or 40-hour work week. As far as the future is concerned, we expect to see companies offering flexible work hours all the more to employees. This will help them avoid getting stuck in traffic jams during peak commute times and provide relief from the hassles of daily commute.

The shift to electric and autonomous vehicles

With increasing concerns about climate change and air pollution, and the sustainability trend gaining momentum rapidly, we could see a significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) for corporate commuting. The global EV market is expected to be valued at $1,148.43 billion by 2030 according to globenews wire, and the role of corporate commute will be integral to the market’s growth.





Back home, the electric vehicle market is growing at a 49% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, making significant strides towards achieving the target of capturing 30% of the EV market share, according to Niti Aayog. Corporate mobility will be an important aspect of this segment and we will see electric vehicles as one of the key modes of transportation for employees with their cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and technologically advanced features.





Additionally, improvements in autonomous vehicle technology may make commuting safer and more efficient, says a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The technology will allow employees to wisely utilise the time earlier spent on driving to attend work calls remotely. Moreover, for employees with long commutes, AVs will boost productivity and even shorten the workday. Hence, the Indian autonomous vehicle market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during 2024-2032, driven by the burgeoning demand for AVs in several end-use sectors, according to IMARC. This unprecedented growth will lead to a spike in the adoption of autonomous vehicles in corporate mobility in the coming times.

Shared mobility services

In pre-pandemic times, employees resorted to shared mobility services like ride-sharing and carpooling to save money, time, and effort associated with commute. While such practices were discontinued to ensure adherence to the Covid protocols, the services will definitely make a comeback and become more prevalent in the future, as companies and employees seek cost-effective and sustainable commuting options. Currently, shuttle services are quite popular among the working population as a convenient, cost-effective, and hassle-free form of commutation.





When we look at the future, by 2030, we expect India to be a leader in shared mobility and secure 35% of the market share, says a report by Niti Aayog. Factors like familiarity with the concept, strong digital infrastructure, and a progressing entrepreneurial ecosystem will support its vision of meeting transportation demand with shared mobility solutions, of which corporate commutes will be an important part. Moreover, the growing acceptance of this concept will help manage the demand for road spaces, reduce fuel consumption, and reduce congestion in the times to come, which will lead to reduced travel time for employees.

Workplace mobility programs

Companies may implement comprehensive workplace mobility programmes, incentivising employees to choose sustainable commuting options such as public transportation, cycling, or walking. These programmes could include subsidies, rewards, or designated facilities for alternative commuting methods.

Last-mile solutions

Bike/cycle sharing can be a low-cost solution in last-mile connectivity and scooter-sharing is a new entrant into the shared mobility market. At present, users rent scooters, bikes, and cycles from fleets operated by private companies. To address the challenge of the ‘last mile’ in corporate commuting, we may see the expansion of solutions such as bike-sharing, electric scooters, and micro-mobility options integrated into corporate commuting strategies.

Collaborative efforts

When it comes to corporate commute, we further expect tech-driven luxury shuttle services connecting residential condominiums with corporate business districts to gain popularity. To enhance the corporate mobility landscape, urban planners and policymakers will have to prioritise infrastructure investments that support sustainable and efficient corporate commuting, such as dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes, and improved public transportation networks. In fact, we envision progress happening to such an extent that VR and telepresence solutions will advance and enable employees to work collaboratively with teams without commuting to their workplaces.

To conclude

Employee preference towards remote or hybrid remains high, with around 46% of applications on LinkedIn demanding the same, says a report. With remote technologies advancing rapidly, they will prefer working with companies that offer flexible working policies and the option of working remotely.





The future of corporate commute seems progressive, driven by innovative strategies and emerging tech trends that will revolutionise the way employees travel to workplaces. The rapid transition to electric vehicles, along with advancements in autonomous driving technology, will carve the path for more sustainable and efficient corporate transportation modes.





Additionally, shared mobility services will provide corporates with flexible, time-saving, and cost-effective commuting choices. Overall, the future of corporate commuting is likely to be characterised by a combination of technological innovation, environmental consciousness, and evolving work practices aimed at making commuting safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.





(Ashok Vashist is the Founder and CEO of WtiCabs, a cab service provider in India)