SiftHub, an AI platform for sales, has secured $5.5 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures, with participation from Neon Fund and notable angel investors.

Founded by Manisha Raisinghani, SiftHub aims to streamline collaboration between teams and automate workflow processes, allowing sales teams to focus on closing deals. Its AI platform collates and processes content scattered across multiple repositories and tools.

“By integrating GenAI with advanced workflow automation and collaborative capabilities, we’re providing an end-to-end solution for our users. From the moment the first information request is received to the closure of each sale with satisfactory responses, SiftHub will remain a trusted partner for sales organisations,” said Raisinghani, Founder of SiftHub.

"Armed with over a decade of entrepreneurial cross-border experience and an impressive track record, Manisha and her team are building a game-changing AI platform to transform the entire sales and presales process. We are excited to back the SiftHub team as they seek to build premium SaaS from India, for the world," added Sanjay Nath, Partner at Blume Ventures.

Raisinghani had earlier co-founded LogiNext, a Tiger Global Management-backed transportation SaaS startup.