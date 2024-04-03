Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

News

Sony Pictures Networks India seeks to increase subscriber base, revenue in FY25: MD & CEO N P Singh

The company will be taking experiences and lessons from FY24, as stepping stones for what lies ahead, Singh wrote to employees in an internal newsletter.

Press Trust of India8703 Stories
Sony Pictures Networks India seeks to increase subscriber base, revenue in FY25: MD & CEO N P Singh

Wednesday April 03, 2024 , 2 min Read

Sony Pictures Networks India is looking to boost its subscriber base and revenue through impactful content, while looking at strategic partnerships, as it gears up to face a challenging fiscal year 2024-25, according to its Managing Director & CEO N P Singh.

The company will be taking experiences and lessons from FY24 as stepping stones for what lies ahead, he wrote to employees in an internal newsletter.

"Heading into FY25, we are gearing up for a challenging year but are ready with creative spirit and strong resolve," he said.

Singh also said, "Our goal is sharp, to captivate audiences and boost our subscriber base and revenue through impactful content."

The company is channeling investments into new shows, including on Sony LIV, he said.

"Our strategy emphasises driving organic growth and ramping our market presence through strategic partnerships," he said.

Reflecting on the fiscal gone by, he said FY24 "showed our true resilience and teamwork".

Also Read
Startup and news updates: daily roundup (April 3, 2024)

"Tackling challenges head-on made us even stronger, thanks to our solid commitment to leadership and core values," he wrote.

The experiences and lessons from FY24 are stepping stones for what lies ahead, he said.

In January this year, Sony had pulled out from the proposed $10-billion merger with ﻿Zee Entertainment Enterprises﻿ Ltd citing failure to meet certain "closing conditions" by the Indian firm. The deal collapsed after over two years of announcing it.

Subsequently, the two parties are now locked in legal battles.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Sony Pictures Networks India
  • subscribers
  • strategic partnerships
  • Zee Entertainment Enterprises
  • Just In