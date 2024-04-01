Zypp Electric partners with Porter

EV two-wheeler company ﻿Zypp﻿ Electric has partnered with ﻿Porter﻿ to offer electric mobility solutions for last-mile deliveries.

Porter will utilise Zypp's vehicles across 20 Indian cities, helping Zypp expand its reach.

Zypp has partnered with several logistics and shared mobility players, including Zomato and Uber, to offer its electric fleet.

WOGOM acquires Ckart Online

B2B marketplace company ﻿Wogom﻿ has acquired Ckart Online, a unit of Creative Newtech Ltd, in a slump sale.

The deal will help WOGOM increase its geographical reach in the B2B ecommerce sector, helping it tap into more than 25 regions and represent more than 25 exclusive brands, the company said.

The deal is awaiting regulatory approvals.

9Unicorns appoints Vinod Keni as Partner

Early-stage investor and accelerator platform ﻿9Unicorns﻿ has appointed Vinod Keni as a partner to develop its Fund I.

Keni will also focus on creating a fundraising and limited partner network at 9Unicorns, the company said.

Keni was earlier with Peachtree Capital Partners, where he was the Founder and Managing Partner, and oversaw angel investing, shareholder management, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. He has invested in companies including ﻿AgniKul Cosmos﻿, ActivityHero, and SureWaves MediaTech.

