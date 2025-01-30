Mitsubishi Electric Corporation said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd., will acquire a stake in Indian software startup Gervigreind Data Science Pvt. Ltd. (Itanta Analytics) to co-develop and market no-code data analysis and report generation applications.

This partnership aims to enhance Mitsubishi Electric’s factory automation (FA) digital solutions and support the digital transformation of manufacturing sites, according to a statement.

The collaboration will integrate these applications with Mitsubishi Electric’s FA equipment and GENESIS64™, a SCADA software developed by its U.S. subsidiary, ICONICS, Inc. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition or SCADA software is a system that monitors and controls industrial processes. These software are essential for industries such as manufacturing and energy.

By leveraging no-code engineering, the company seeks to simplify system development and expand its FA digital solutions business globally, benefiting from Itanta Analytics’ expertise in cost- and time-efficient applications.

As Mitsubishi Electric accelerates its transformation into a "Circular Digital-Engineering" company, its FA systems business is actively investing in and collaborating with software companies to enhance automation and digitalisation across various manufacturing processes, including design, production, testing, operation, and maintenance.

The manufacturing sector is grappling with rising capital and labour costs, evolving customer demands, and the need for greater productivity. To address these challenges, manufacturers are increasingly adopting digital technologies and data-driven approaches. In particular, there is a growing demand for development environments that simplify system construction without requiring complex programming, reducing labour-intensive tasks and time.