Sustainability, health, logistics: test your business creativity with Edition 132 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 132nd edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves did. Would you do things differently?

Q1: Sustainability and regeneration

‘Reduce, reuse, and recycle’ is the mantra of the sustainability movement. But another innovative approach lies in the ‘upcycle’ path. How could this be inculcated in younger generations?

Q2: Health and lifestyle

Sitting for extended periods can eventually cause serious health problems, even leading to diabetes and hypertension. How can technology help understand one’s health profile and devise optimal lifestyle solutions?

Q3: Climate change

Climate change as a serious issue cannot be left only to industry and government—the next generation of student leaders must tackle it too. What’s an effective way to catalyse such initiatives among students?

Q4: Pollution awareness

The increasing health hazards due to urban pollution are a matter of serious concern. Raising awareness about pollution, particularly among underserved communities, is a key priority. How can technology help?

Q5: Green logistics

The transportation and logistics industry has relied heavily on fossil fuels, which contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The use of alternative fuels can help here. How can technology also promote sustainable energy consumption?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come—answers to these five questions (below) and links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning, and happy creating!

A1: Sustainability and regeneration

Rashida Adil, who has been teaching arts and craft for 20 years, shows students how to upcycle waste as part of Project Rise, the philanthropic arm of the Dawoodi Bohra community. “We launched our 'Best out of Waste' programme in Nashik to promote environmental sustainability while serving those who are less fortunate,” says Ammar Miyaji, coordinator of Project Rise.

Adil combines environmental conservation and art education by showing students how to repurpose empty soda bottles, their caps, CDs, paper plates, sponges, and disposable spoons into pieces of craft. Read more here about her inspiring journey and lifelong passion for giving a new lease of life to discarded objects.

A2: Health and lifestyle

The Fitpass platform, co-founded by Akshay Verma, allows users to choose from a personalised variety of health options, including gyms, fitness classes, and at-home workouts. The AI designs workout plans based on individual needs and progress.

At the workforce level, such programmes can help reduce absenteeism, increase productivity, and lower healthcare expenditures. Read more about the Fitpass approach to healthcare, here.

A3: Climate change

NGO Parikrama Humanity Foundation and ﻿NetApp recently organised the Parikrama Innovations Conclave with over 25 participating schools. The aim was to showcase and reward innovative ideas of students that impact climate change.

Winning ideas included the app "We the Locals," a community-driven platform promoting local initiatives, and "Eco Lavishers," which works towards paper composting. Such shared commitment to innovation can empower tomorrow’s leaders, according to Shukla Bose, Founder and CEO, of Parikrma Humanity Foundation. Read more about the awards here.

A4: Pollution awareness

Mahila Housing Trust, a grassroots development organisation, and Help Delhi Breathe, a community movement of citizens combating air pollution, are training women from urban settlements how to collect real-time data on pollution.

Equipped with portable AQI (air quality index) monitors, the designated ‘AQI ambassadors’ spread awareness about pollution. Read more here about how members of this initiative urge citizens to plant more trees and avoid burning of plastic and rubber.

A5: Green logistics

“Technological advancements are essential to advancing sustainability in the modern logistics sector,” explains Praveen Vashistha, Founder and Director of Gxpress, a global logistics company. Integration of AI and IoT can enhance route optimisation for reduced emissions and fuel usage.

Reducing the environmental effect of storage and distribution facilities can be achieved by energy-efficient warehouse designs. Read more here about how the use of environmentally friendly packaging materials can lessen waste and its negative effects on the environment.

