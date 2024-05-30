Agnikul Cosmos launches world’s first 3D-printed rocket engine

Spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos on Thursday successfully launched its first sub-orbital test vehicle powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine from Sriharikota.

The Chennai-based company achieved this milestone two days after it was forced to call off the launch of Agnibaan’s “SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator or SOrTeD” mission.

Agnibaan SOrTeD was launched from India's first private launch pad, 'Dhanush', established by Agnikul at Sriharikota, and is India's first semi-cryogenic engine to be completely designed and manufactured indigenously.

The purpose of the mission is to serve as a test flight, to demonstrate the in-house and homegrown technologies, gather crucial flight data and ensure optimal functioning of systems for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the Agnibaan, said the company in a statement.

"The success involving many firsts, including 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine, flight control systems, etc., demonstrates the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. It motivates ISRO to support the Space startups and non-governmental entities for innovation and Atmanirbharata to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country" said Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO.

Agnibaan can be configured to accommodate payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, the company said.

The startup was founded in 2017 and has a team of over 200 engineers. It is associated with NCCRD at IIT Madras, and is also guided by 45 former scientists from ISRO. Agnikul is looking at flying an orbital mission towards the end of FY25, and is working with customers on flights starting regularly from CY 2025.

"We are proud to present India's first Semi-cryo rocket engine, which is also the world's most integrated single shot 3D printed piece. It signals the ability to rapidly assemble rockets that is unparalleled," said Prof. Satyanarayanan R Chakravarthy, Founding Advisor, Agnikul Cosmos, who is also the Head of National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT Madras.

“This is the culmination of 1000s of hours of reviews and hard work by the team. We are blessed to have had the opportunity and the full support of IN-SPACe and ISRO to design and build original space worthy hardware in India,” said Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos.

According to PIB, the size of the Indian space economy was estimated at around $8.4 billion (around 2-3% of the global space economy) in December 2023.