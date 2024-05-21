Digital services and solutions provider Coforge Limited has collaborated with Microsoft to launch its Copilot Innovation Hub which will focus on developing a pipeline of new industry-specific generative AI (GenAI) solutions.

The hub will work closely with Microsoft to integrate these solutions with the company’s GenAI products and technologies, including Azure OpenAI Service, Power Platform, and Copilot.

As part of the Copilot Innovation Hub, ﻿Coforge﻿ has introduced two new copilots: Underwriter Copilot for insurance carriers and Advisor Copilot for financial services organisations. Using Microsoft’s GenAI products and technologies, these copilots are said to enhance productivity, decision making, and operational efficiency.

Coforge claims that by using Underwriter Copilot, insurance carriers can increase their underwriter productivity and efficiency by 30-35%. The Advisor Copilot is intended to increase the productivity of financial advisors and asset managers by more than 30%.

“Coforge is taking advantage of its deep industry strengths and customer partnerships in building industry-specific generative AI solutions on the Microsoft platform to drive transformation and enhance productivity,” said Sudhir Singh, Executive Director and CEO of Coforge.

David Smith, Vice President, WW Channel Sales, Microsoft noted that the two companies are committed to leading the way in AI adoption, driving innovation, and unlocking business value for enterprises globally.

AI adoption is gaining momentum among India’s workforce, with 92% of knowledge workers leveraging AI at work, a Microsoft and LinkedIn report revealed last week.