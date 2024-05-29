Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ys-analytics
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

CPC to merge with KITES Senior Care to offer service for the elderly

Over the next two years, Columbia Pacific Communities and KITES Senior Care plan to add approximately 2,000 retirement and assisted living units.

Pooja Malik704 Stories
CPC to merge with KITES Senior Care to offer service for the elderly

Wednesday May 29, 2024 , 2 min Read

﻿Columbia Pacific Communities﻿ (CPC), a senior living community operator, has announced its merger with KITES Senior Care, a provider of 'out of hospital' geriatric care.

By joining forces, they aim to offer a comprehensive service for the elderly, combining medical expertise and extensive experience.

Over the next two years, Columbia Pacific Communities and KITES Senior Care plan to add approximately 2,000 retirement and assisted living units. In addition, they will be integrating their existing facilities to create a comprehensive continuing care retirement community.

"This merger is a momentous step towards fulfilling our mission to provide unparalleled care to India's elderly. By combining our strengths, we are set to transform the landscape of senior living and medical care in the country," said Rajagopal G, Co-founder of KITES Senior Care, who will serve as the CEO and Director of the Board.

CPC X KITES Senior Care

Rajagopal G, Co-founder, KITES Senior Care; and Nate McLemore, MD of CPC

The integration of two organisations will enhance senior care by combining expertise, ensuring better care standards, and creating new jobs and development opportunities, fostering a culture of excellence and compassion.

Columbia Pacific USA will become a shareholder in KITES Senior Care's parent company following the merger.

“This strategic union is a powerful step forward in our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional senior living experiences in India. We are bringing together the best of both worlds—KITES’s innovative care models and our proven expertise in community living—to significantly enhance the quality of life for our seniors,” Nate McLemore, Managing Director of Columbia Pacific Investments, added.

KITES Senior Care, founded in 2016 by healthcare professionals, has raised Rs 65 crore in a Series A funding round, with a substantial investment of Rs 45 crore from Dr Ranjan Pai. The company specialises in post-hospitalisation rehabilitation, palliative care, and dementia care for the elderly.

It plans to expand into six Southern Indian cities, developing over 1,000 beds in 15 facilities. Columbia Pacific Communities manages over 1,750 residential units.

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Just In
  • Columbia Pacific Communities
  • KITES Senior Care
  • medical care
  • senior care
  • healthcare