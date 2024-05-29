CPC to merge with KITES Senior Care to offer service for the elderly

﻿Columbia Pacific Communities﻿ (CPC), a senior living community operator, has announced its merger with KITES Senior Care, a provider of 'out of hospital' geriatric care.

By joining forces, they aim to offer a comprehensive service for the elderly, combining medical expertise and extensive experience.

Over the next two years, Columbia Pacific Communities and KITES Senior Care plan to add approximately 2,000 retirement and assisted living units. In addition, they will be integrating their existing facilities to create a comprehensive continuing care retirement community.

"This merger is a momentous step towards fulfilling our mission to provide unparalleled care to India's elderly. By combining our strengths, we are set to transform the landscape of senior living and medical care in the country," said Rajagopal G, Co-founder of KITES Senior Care, who will serve as the CEO and Director of the Board.

Rajagopal G, Co-founder, KITES Senior Care; and Nate McLemore, MD of CPC

The integration of two organisations will enhance senior care by combining expertise, ensuring better care standards, and creating new jobs and development opportunities, fostering a culture of excellence and compassion.

Columbia Pacific USA will become a shareholder in KITES Senior Care's parent company following the merger.

“This strategic union is a powerful step forward in our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional senior living experiences in India. We are bringing together the best of both worlds—KITES’s innovative care models and our proven expertise in community living—to significantly enhance the quality of life for our seniors,” Nate McLemore, Managing Director of Columbia Pacific Investments, added.

KITES Senior Care, founded in 2016 by healthcare professionals, has raised Rs 65 crore in a Series A funding round, with a substantial investment of Rs 45 crore from Dr Ranjan Pai. The company specialises in post-hospitalisation rehabilitation, palliative care, and dementia care for the elderly.

It plans to expand into six Southern Indian cities, developing over 1,000 beds in 15 facilities. Columbia Pacific Communities manages over 1,750 residential units.