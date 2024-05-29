Bengaluru-based DiFACTO Robotics and Automation Private Limited has secured Rs 40 crore in its Series A funding round from Stakeboat Capital.

“This capital will be used to fuel our growth, strengthen our market position, and stand true to our commitment towards innovation,” said Ajay Gopalswamy, Founder and CEO, DiFACTO.

India’s automotive industry is one of the many areas that leverage robotic automation and is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, reaching $512 billion by 2026, contributing 12% of our nation’s GDP, he added.

The robot automation solutions provider has delivered over 1,000 projects for 300 customers across 15 countries in industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, construction machinery, food and pharma, foundries, energy industries, metal industries, electronics, and home appliances.

Founded in 2007, DiFACTO offers industrial robotics-based solutions. It has three factories in Bengaluru, branches in Pune and Gurugram, and a wholly-owned subsidiary in Troy, Michigan, US.

DiFACTO currently operates across four key segments: welding systems, material handling, machine tending systems, and fluid dispensing systems.

“We are elated about the synergies and opportunities this collaboration presents as we embark on this transformative journey together,” said Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner, Stakeboat Capital.

“While data published by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), puts India in the 10th place globally, as regards annual industrial robot installations, this position will rapidly change as the manufacturing sector continues to grow,” said Srinivas Baratam, Managing Director, Stakeboat Capital.

DiFACTO employs more than 200 engineers.