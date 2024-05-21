Flipkart Grocery sees 1.6X YoY growth, records over 50% deliveries using EVs

Flipkart Grocery, ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿'s grocery business, recorded a 1.6X year-on-year (YoY) growth, with over 50% of grocery deliveries made through electric vehicles (EVs). It also reported an overall 140% YoY EV growth.

In terms of high-performing categories, Flipkart witnessed a 1.6X growth in essential staples such as oil, ghee, flour, and FMCG favourites such as tea, coffee, detergents, and personal care. It has also recorded strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with a notable surge in premium categories such as liquid detergents by 1.8X, dry fruits by 1.5X, and energy drinks by 1.5X.

According to Flipkart, the grocery arm claims to be the only ecommerce company that offers next-day delivery in over 200 cities, including metros and Tier II+ towns such as Anantapur, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Nagaon, Saharsa, Shimoga, and Vellore, among others.

As part of its expansion journey, Flipkart is deepening its reach in Tier II+ cities across Bharat, with consumers driving growth in cities like Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro, Chhatarpur, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Krishnanagar, and Visakhapatnam.

Hari Kumar G, Vice President, Head of Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart's growth in the grocery category reflects our unwavering commitment to building innovation and customer-centricity for emerging categories while offering the right value to consumers for their everyday grocery needs. As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India."

The ecommerce company has strengthened its grocery supply chain infrastructure across India with the launch of 16 grocery fulfilment centres across key locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubli, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Malda, Visakhapatnam, and others.





With a combined size of over 12.14 lakh sq. ft. and a capacity of close to 20.9 lakh units, these fulfilment centres serve 1.6 lakh grocery orders per day across these regions.