Chennai and US-based marketing SaaS platform Highperformr.ai, which helps clients with their go-to market plans, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The round was led by Venture Highway, Neon, and DeVC, along with contributions from multiple angel investors.

The company plans to use the proceeds for further R&D on upscaling its AI tools and establishing a distribution network.

Highperformr was founded in July 2023 by Srivatsan Venkatesan and Ramesh Ravishankar, who were part of the Freshworks mafia. Together they have more than 15 years of experience working at Freshworks.

Venkatesan, who joined Freshworks in 2014, saw through its IPO journey. He was responsible for running the company's CRM unit and also contributed to building CRM and marketing products. Ravishankar comes from a sales and marketing background and has experience in increasing inbound lead volume and lead quality.

AI-driven analytics models

According to the founders, what sets Highperformr apart from its peers is its AI-driven Analytics models, designed to discern genuine business prospects from superficial engagement.

Along with routine content management software (CMS) services like scheduling and cross-platform posting, the native AI company allows users to write, curate, ideate, and post variations of the same content using generative AI, which can then be promoted through multiple accounts.

The platform also helps clients generate leads, amplify their presence, and accelerate growth in the sales pipeline.

Highperformr's large language model (LLM) is trained to identify an ideal customer profile and highlight the number of users, who interacted with the brand, who could actually convert into a lead for its business.

“Today, social is a pretty complex problem to solve for searching and analytics,” Venkatesan tells YourStory, highlighting the need for a platform that can differentiate between noise and buying signal.

Social media management

Highperformr's platform currently offers analytics for LinkedIn and Twitter. It plans to expand to the Meta suite, including Instagram and Facebook. The platform uses multiple data points of a user, available publicly on social media, including demographic information, engagement pattern across platforms, and content preferences. These are then sorted according to the ideal customer profile of the brand.

This means, a Twitter account that's connected to a LinkedIn profile can interact with a company’s tweet. The model, while offering analytics on the engagement, would also pick up data points available on the user's LinkedIn profile. This could facilitate multiple use cases for a client, from identifying target audience and offering competitive analysis to sorting leads.

The platform currently offers Team Plans, priced at $97 per month, and a Professional Plan that costs $17 per month. It has 15 customers; five of them, including RateGain, are under the collaborative Team Plan. The company also has over 25 design partners.

Highperformr's platform would typically be used by social media managers of B2B companies. It can now move from traditional social media agencies for scheduling, managing multiple accounts, and ideating for topical content.

Highperformr has offices in Delaware and Chennai. It also operates from many co-working locations across India. It has around 10 employees and is actively hiring for more roles.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global social media management market is projected to grow from $28.49 billion in 2024 to $134.07 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.4%. Highperformr's competitors include players such as Hootsuite, Sprout Social, and Hubspot.