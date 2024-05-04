﻿Krutrim SI Designs﻿ on Saturday formally launched the Krutrim AI chatbot for Android at YourStory's DevSparks event, with the iOS version coming soon.

The app has been developed by Krutrim, Sanskrit for 'artificial', the unicorn AI startup that was launched last year. It will support multiple Indic languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada, with support for more languages expected later in the year.

"I truly believe that AI is the soul, and silicon and data centres are the body," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Krutrim, speaking at DevSparks.

Krutrim aims to build a full-stack computing platform for the Indian context, in Indian languages. Aggarwal said the company has not only been working on text-based models, but also vision and voice models.

The Krutrim AI chatbot app was released to limited users for beta testing in February.

Krutrim also launched its AI cloud service, designed to assist developers in accessing advanced GPU resources that will speed up tasks and make it easier for companies to train their own AI models, without having to spend on expensive silicon chips.

With Krutrim Cloud, developers will be able to harness a range of open-source AI models, including its own, as well as utilise APIs to facilitate the development of AI applications capable of generating content or responses.

Krutrim Cloud will be priced affordably for Indian businesses and developers, said Vipul Shah, Head of Product at Krutrim.

He highlighted global players' high pricing costs, and noted that Indian developers often end up paying the same amount as American developers, which doesn't seem rational.

To incentivise developers to utilise Krutrim Cloud, the company will provide 1,000 developers with credits valued at Rs 10,000 each, the company's executives said.

Additionally, Krutrim said it will provide location services, including maps, to hyperlocal services as well as companies that need to use maps.

Meanwhile, Prasad Kavuri, Head of Ola Maps, said, Ola has formally introduced its maps platform to the public, and some of its features such as high customisation along with flexible integration gives it the confidence of having wider acceptance.

Kavuri said, the maps feature, largely used internally by the group’s mobility business, had certain key considerations such as having a wide coverage, reliable resources, freshness in data, and accuracy, when they were developing this platform.

Given the availability of mobility data with Ola, the maps platform will mostly target companies in the logistics sector.

The company noted that the requirements of companies that provide two and three-wheeler fleet services are very different from the conventional logistics business. Ola maps will be able to provide high degree of customisation to such businesses instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, added Kavuri.

