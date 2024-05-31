OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Edu for universities and educational institutions

﻿OpenAI﻿ has launched ChatGPT Edu—a new version of ChatGPT developed for universities to facilitate the responsible integration of AI to students, faculty, researchers, and campus operations.

The new offering, powered by GPT-4o launched earlier this month, can reason across text and vision, and offers data analysis. It includes enterprise-level security and controls, also claiming to be an affordable option for educational institutions.

ChatGPT Edu was created after several universities adopted ChatGPT Enterprise, including the University of Oxford, Arizona State University, Columbia University, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Texas at Austin.

“ChatGPT can help with various tasks across campus, such as providing personalised tutoring for students and reviewing their resumes, helping researchers write grant applications, and assisting faculty with grading and feedback. Our university partners have found innovative ways to make AI accessible to students, faculty, researchers, and campus operations,” read the blog.

ChatGPT Edu includes access to GPT-4o, which offers advanced capabilities in text interpretation, coding, and mathematics. It also offers features such as data analytics, web browsing, and document summarisation.

Moreover, users can create and share custom GPTs within university workspaces. The platform provides higher message limits than the free version and supports over 50 languages with improved quality and speed.

OpenAI proclaimed that ChatGPT is already helping academicians optimise their work.

For instance, Columbia University’s Professor Nabila El-Bassel is leading an effort to use artificial intelligence in community-based strategies to reduce overdose fatalities. Her team created a GPT that processes and synthesises large datasets to guide interventions, cutting weeks of research work to seconds.

Similarly, undergraduates and MBA students in Professor Ethan Mollick’s courses at Wharton completed their final reflection assignments by engaging in discussions with a GPT trained on course materials, the blog added.