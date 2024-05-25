Palette Art Gallery celebrates the beauty of nature through the exhibition ‘Paradise Regained’

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 775 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

New Delhi’s Palette Art Gallery is showcasing a three-month exhibition titled Paradise Regained. It celebrates the natural beauty of our planet, and was launched on the occasion of Earth Day.

The participating artists, some of whose works are featured in this photo essay, include Paramjit Singh, KP Prasad, Shaji Appukuttan, Sumesh Kumballur, KP Pradeep Kumar, and Sanam Narayan.

In addition to mastery and talent, the works collectively depict the wonder of nature, evolution of life, and emotions like kindness and contentment. From the hyper-detailed to the surreal, the artists display a wide range of styles through paintings, sketches, and mixed-media formats.

“I have always been intrigued by the fundamental questions regarding life and the very nature of our existence,” artist Umesh PK tells YourStory.

His search began in childhood and still continues. “I believe that delving into the depths of painting is actually delving into the depths of one's own being,” he adds.

He also admits that words sometimes are not adequate to describe an artist’s style, practice or message. “As the painting is meant to illuminate the places where words fail, I am a bit scared that my explanations may drift people away from my paintings,” he explains.

The artistic journey is also full of ups and downs. “Mistakes and failures are bound to happen. But paying attention will always reveal the solutions,” Umesh affirms.

“If we are able to connect with the masters through our work and feel that we are always in their company, it should be considered a blessing,” he says, describing what success means to artists.

Material achievements certainly have their place in life. “But becoming completely immersed in pursuing them may lead us astray,” Umesh cautions.

“It's important to consider that today's success can be completely forgotten tomorrow. Understanding the transient nature of life is the most important thing,” he suggests.

“Art and life cannot be separated. Everyday observations and memories create a repository of relevant imagery,” artist Sanam Narayana describes.

During the art-making process, the internalised impressions interact with the medium. “So art also functions as a subconscious journey of self-discovery,” he adds.

He feels that in artistic processes there are no mistakes or failures in an absolute sense. “An art maker trusts the process and learns to incorporate the so-called 'mistakes' to develop a unique style,” he explains.

In a specific context, the medium demands excellence when one is aware of the skillfulness of the masters in the field. “Realising one's unique strengths and weaknesses is essential in this regard,” Narayana describes.

“When one focuses on strength, weakness becomes irrelevant. One's mistakes are distinct and cannot be imitated or recreated,” he adds.

Both artists call for more art appreciation in India. Umesh feels art awareness and appreciation can be increased in society through the inclusion of more art in the school curriculum.

“School-level art education must be reformed. Art workshops and artist camps should feature emerging local artists working with professionals,” Narayana suggests.

Traveling shows, outreach programs, and art history presentations should be conducted to educate young people. “Social media is now the most impactful for younger people,” he observes.

Narayana sees the artistic process as a mixture of struggle and higher happiness, which are enjoyed and endured. “Sharing art with society concludes its purpose, finally defining a creative's placement,” he describes.

Awards are not as important as the artist’s internal journey. “The more apparent one's path becomes, the more content one feels,” Narayana says.

He likes the ambience and display at the Palette exhibition. “It was impressive that many viewers pointed out the intimacy they felt with my paintings, and I realised that this communicated well,” he proudly recalls.

As tips for aspiring artists, Narayana advises constantly learning about the masters in art history. “However, practice is the primary aspect of art. There is more to learn from doing than talking about doing,” he affirms.

Art is primarily for communication, so an artist must have something to say. “Visual art practice is more than just image-making. It is about feelings and the mysteries of life,” he explains.

“One's relationship to nature and people matters; a new way of looking at life is essential,” Naryana signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs by Madanmohan Rao and Palette Art Gallery.)