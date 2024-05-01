Other News

mPokket onboards global executive Todd Ruppert to its advisory board

Digital lending platform mPokket has announced the appointment of Todd Ruppert to its Advisory Board. Todd served as a venture partner at Greenspring Associates and Founder of Ruppert International, a firm with diversified global interests in startup companies.

Todd, the ex-CEO of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services and co-president of T. Rowe Price International, holds senior advisory and board positions with multiple PE/VC firms, including Antler, the largest early-stage company builder worldwide.

During his tenure at T. Rowe Price, Todd spearheaded the firm’s investment in UTI.

“With a commitment to education, youth development, and financial inclusion, mPokket is poised to make a significant impact, and I'm excited to be a part of this journey,” he said.

Scaler launches Scaler School of Business

Education provider Scaler has announced the launch of Scaler School of Business (SSB) with its full-time on-campus Postgraduate Program in Management and Technology in the heart of Bengaluru.





SSB's postgraduate program integrates elements like a three-month internship, case studies, industry-driven evaluations, and immersive projects sourced directly from leading companies. Students will have access to a dedicated space—Scaler Innovation Lab—where they will work on projects under Scaler's leadership team and CXOs of partner organisations. They will be able to collaborate with computer science engineers from Scaler School of Technology to build prototypes or minimal viable products.





“We are dedicated to shaping the future of talent with an industry-focused approach. We want to empower working professionals and students alike to build the right skillsets and knowledge, leading to a wider impact in the real world. We strongly believe that working professionals today and in the future need both business and technology acumen. Scaler School of Business is a vital step in that direction,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder of Scaler.

Ghost Kitchens India appoints Chef Abhishek Singh as Chief Culinary Officer

Following its Series A round, tech-led food delivery company Ghost Kitchens India has announced the appointment of Chef Abhishek Singh as its Chief Culinary Officer. Chef Abhishek will report to CEO office and wing Chef Vicky Ratnani, Culinary Director of Ghost Kitchens.

Chef Abhishek has over 17 years of culinary experience. His journey began at Jaypee Hotels and Oberoi Hotels. He later worked at Pind Balluchi in Bengaluru and Pind Balluchi Bar & Grill in Singapore under F&B Asia Ventures Limited, Part of Everstone Capital group.

"This opportunity allows me to follow my passion for culinary creativity at a scale. I am excited to use my past learning of culinary experience as well as backending recipes to grow Ghost Kitchens and build one of the largest portfolio of brands that customers love,” he said.

