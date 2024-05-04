At the first-ever developer summit, DevSparks 2024, YourStory, in association with 100x Engineers, hosted Generative AI Buildathon.

Celebrating the 15-year legacy of being at the forefront of the Indian startup ecosystem, the YourStory Gen AI Buildathon underscores the commitment to pioneering entrepreneurs by harnessing the creative potential of Gen AI technologies.

The one-of-its-kind online hackathon has been conceptualised to revolutionise how we solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence (AI). The problem statements and their solutions ranged across various domains—language processing, art, software development, and more.

The Gen AI Buildathon invited participants to not only code solutions but also take them on an artistic voyage—where technology acted as a digital paintbrush, dipped in endless possibilities—and seek unique and innovative solutions.

The 72-hour-long hackathon was hosted last month between April 19 and 21 and witnessed a massive turnout of programmers, data scientists, designers, artists, and AI enthusiasts across skill levels, and 50 teams from various backgrounds participated in the hackathon.

Problem statements

The hackathon provided two categories to the developers—AI Filmmaking and LLM and Diffusion.

Under the AI Filmmaking category, developers had to craft a script with a minimum duration of 90 seconds to tell a captivating story using AI tools. More than a problem statement, the AI Filmmaking category provided a doorway to explore one’s artistic creativity, allowing participants to tell their best stories using AI.

Under the second category—LLM and Diffusion—participants were asked to create an AI Discord Mod, AI sales assistant, AI recruiter, or AI teaching assistant.

The jury—100x Engineers and YourStory—judged the participants based on their innovation and creativity, technical implementation, user experience, practicality and real-world application, and interface design.

Ola Krutrim presented winners under each category with cash rewards worth Rs 25,000, while the runners-up received Rs 15,000 each. Those in the third place were awarded Rs 10,000 each.

Additionally, winners got the opportunity to showcase their solutions at YourStory DevSparks 2024 and connect with top professionals to elevate their journey.

Winners of Gen AI Buildathon 2024

Category: AI Filmmaking

3 Musketeers, winners of the Gen AI Buildathon (AI Filmmaking)

Winners: 3 Musketeers

Team members: Mayank Kumar, Priyanshu Singh, and Prashanth Ravichandran

Solution: The team produced a horror short film using AI.

Runners-up: Matrix Mavericks

Team members: Rahul Gundala, Pranay Prajapati, Surajnarayanan S, and Anji Raju

Solution: The team produced a science fiction short film using AI

Category: LLM and Diffusion

Team Entropy, winners of the Gen AI Buildathon (LLM & Diffusion category)

Winners: Entropy

Team members: Soham Patil, Sujal Choudhari, Surabhi Waingankar, and Srinath Reddy

Solution: The team built an AI-powered sales assistant

Runners-up: XGen

Team members: Rishabh Kumar and Kaushal

Solution: The team built an AI-powered recruiter

At DevSparks 2024, YourStory, in association with Hackerearth, also announced the YourStory Innovation Digital Hackathon—a developer-first initiative to find solutions for some of the most pressing problems of our times across diverse sectors.

The virtual hackathon will serve as a platform for tech enthusiasts, developers, and innovators to collaborate and create solutions that address key challenges faced by India across various sectors.

Registrations for the hackathon are open from May 11 to June 14, 2024.