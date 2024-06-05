Autonomous robotics startup Botsync has raised $5.2 million in a Series A round of financing led by ﻿Capital 2B﻿and ﻿Betatron Venture Group﻿. Other participating investors include ﻿IvyCap Ventures Advisors Private Limited﻿, AppWorks, Iterative, Wong Fong, ZB Capital, Nalin Advani, and Ascend Angels.

The startup will use the capital to fuel product development, simplify platform onboarding, and enhance customer service capabilities.

The company, which was founded in 2019 by Rahul Nambiar, Nikhil Venkatesh, Prashant Trivedi, and Singaram Venkatachalam, enables companies to use automated solutions for their manufacturing operations.

With the help of system agnostic no-code integration solutions (syncOS) and autonomous mobile robots (MAG Mobile Robots), the company helps businesses to integrate cross-platform operations from different automations systems in a single platform.

“As former robotic hardware vendors ourselves, we intimately understand the integration challenges that modern manufacturers face. Botsync eliminates fragmentation across manufacturing processes, simplifying the adoption of robotic systems for both our customers and network of automation partners. The agnostic and intuitive nature of our integration platform to connect both modern and legacy robotic systems together, coupled with our deep knowledge of installing and servicing robotic projects across Asia puts us in a unique position for success,” said Nambiar, Co-founder and CEO of Botsync.

Singapore-based Botsync’s flagship syncOS Integrator platform connects various automation systems, offering pre-built integration with major robotic and automation products. This allows users to link different robotic systems without writing any integration code.

The startup’s MAG Mobile Robots replace forklifts, trolleys, pallet trucks, and other equipment, automating intralogistics operations and eliminating manual tasks.

“As automation drives manufacturing efficiency, the market is ripe for Industry 5.0 transition and the adoption of robotics solutions. Enabling easy integration of new age robotics with legacy systems and providing a common orchestration layer to manage existing machines from different vendors will accelerate mass adoption. We believe in Botsync’s vision of empowering factory-level automation through hardware and software innovations,” said Amit Behl, Partner, Capital 2B.

It caters to several automotive OEMs, FMCG, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals such as Ford Motors, Caterpillar, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Kimberly Clark.

Botsync currently has significant sales and operations in Singapore, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company has plans to expand within Southeast Asia and India and enter Australia and the Middle East markets.