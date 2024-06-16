Closing the growth fund gap: a venture capitalist perspective

The Indian startup scene is expanding at an incredible pace. Annual trends reveal a continually rising tendency, indicating a significant increase in the number of startups. The geographical spread of these companies adds even more depth to the tale by highlighting the variety of entrepreneurial endeavours that exist throughout the nation.

Investors are endlessly seeking opportunities to put their money on noteworthy ventures that disrupt their present modes of being while also being cautious of potential risks.

The measures for growth indicate not just the expansion of an ecosystem but also the adaptability and resilience of Indian entrepreneurs. With a robust annual growth trend and a thriving entrepreneurial scene, India now has 1,17,254 startups as of 31st December 2023, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

There is a noticeable regional distribution of scattered entrepreneurship across the country, which suggests a broad prevalence of innovation. Straits Research predicts that, by 2030, the Indian market for digital transformation will be valued at $2.1 trillion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 23.72%.

Significant hurdles were faced by Indian startups in 2023 as a result of high borrowing rates, ongoing inflation, and geopolitical unpredictability, according to a report by Bain & Company and IVCA. These problems resulted in over 35,000 startups shutting down and a 45% decline in deal activity.

Venture capital investments in India fell to pre-2017 levels, with a sharp decrease to $11 billion from the $42 billion reported in 2021. Late-stage funding has declined by 82% since 2021, while seed funding has been slashed in half.

However, India continues to be the second-largest destination for venture capital in the Asia-Pacific region, even with a 45% decrease in small and medium-sized deals.

After the lessons learned in 2023, 2024 became the year of gaining momentum. Investors learned their lessons, and startups stepped up their game. The market took an upward turn in investor lineups, and things began to change.

Seed investors poured in, startups were able to break through and reach the inflexion point; the pool of investors became much limited for growth fund seekers, and there came a small hurdle. Series B and C funding saw a slowdown when it came to finding investors, which built a gap of over $1 billion in growth opportunities on winning portfolios. The game changed quickly when a vast space of open potential met the eye.

The purpose of the growth stage is to achieve seed scaling from 10x to 100x. A business model is tested, the product is well-liked by customers, sales have increased, there is a respectable cash flow, and you frequently have to develop the brand.

The emphasis is on fine-tuning the product or service to maximise value for both the company and its clients. This includes improving strategies, expanding market reach, and guaranteeing that the company can maintain and accelerate growth, laying a solid foundation for long-term success.

According to market analysts, funding for growth-stage businesses in any country's startup ecosystem is heavily influenced by the legal framework, macroeconomic conditions, and capital market performance.

Following a successful 2021, the Indian financial markets saw a dip in 2022, owing mostly to a decrease in the values of listed technology companies. As a result, many companies, including startups, postponed their first public offerings.

Apprehension among international investors intensified the challenges of growth-stage startup funding in India. It is worth noting that India relies largely on overseas investors for growth-stage finance, as the domestic pool is small.

Market opportunities

Despite substantial challenges in 2023, the Indian startup ecosystem demonstrated resilience and adaptability, with 2024 being a year of momentum and expansion. Some have leveraged the opportunity to close the growth fund gap and invest in potential portfolios that have steady growth and prospective gains in the long-term.

Startups have become more cautious of current market calamities, refining their tactic to achieve 100x growth, while also maintaining momentum to sustain themselves in the long run. There is still a large market of growth fund opportunities waiting to be ventured into, but investors are yet to break through the potential of investing at this stage.

Although, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and the potential to become a growing digital transformation market, India continues to be a beacon of innovation and opportunity on the global startup scene. However, as the ecosystem develops and matures, addressing the associated difficulties will become critical.

By overcoming these challenges, India can maintain its momentum and fully realise the enormous potential of its thriving startup ecosystem. The road ahead is difficult but promising, and with the right support and strategy, India’s startups will have a great influence on the global arena.

The author is Managing Partner, Elev8 Venture Partners.