Google has made its Gemini app available in India, featuring support for English and nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The California-based tech giant is also making available its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Gemini Advanced, powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, in these nine Indian languages, a blog post read.

Consolidating its AI efforts, Google rolled out Gemini in December—a powerful new model that replaced its AI chatbot Bard earlier this year. The launch included a mobile app and a paid tier, signifying the firm’s focus on expanding access to advanced AI.

Google in its blog post said that Gemini access is coming soon for Apple users, and they can chat with the AI directly within the Google app on their iOS devices in the next few weeks.

Beyond typing and voice commands, the Gemini app lets users get help through images. For instance, users can take a picture of a flat tyre for instructions on changing it or get help writing a thank you note.

On Android, Gemini is available through a dedicated app or via Google Assistant with familiar gestures—corner swiping, hitting the power button (on select phones), or saying “Hey Google”. This unlocks a new overlay experience, keeping Gemini and contextual help on the screen.

The Gemini app also brings Google Assistant features right to users’ fingertips, letting them set timers, make calls, and manage reminders.

Credit: Google

Google is also introducing Gemini directly within Google Messages (initially in English on select devices), allowing users to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, and plan events.

According to the company, Gemini Advanced boasts a one million token context window, allowing it to digest and comprehend massive information troves, from 1,500-page documents to summarising 100 emails. In the future, it is expected to tackle even hours of video and sprawling codebases.

Gemini Advanced goes beyond text, enabling users with spreadsheet analysis. It cleanses, explores, and visualises data, creating interactive charts and unlocking actionable insights from raw information.

Gemini Advanced comes with the Google One AI Premium plan, with Gemini integration within Gmail, Docs, 2TB of storage, and additional Google One benefits.

The AI race is intensifying as companies such as Google, Meta, OpenAI and, most recently, Apple, reveal their plans to make AI easily accessible to users on their smartphones.

Back in May, ChatGPT maker OpenAI unveiled its new flagship AI model—GPT-4o—which is said to reason across audio, vision, and text in real-time. Earlier this month, iPhone maker Apple revealed its very own brand of intelligence—Apple Intelligence—during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 keynote.