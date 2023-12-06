Google launches its largest AI model Gemini

Google on Wednesday introduced what it called its largest and most capable artificial intelligence model— Gemini which can be used by developers to build their products as well on the search giant’s chatbot Bard and mobile devices.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Now, we’re taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks.”

Gemini will be available in three different sizes: ultra, pro and Nano. “This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company,” Pichai remarked.

According to Google, Gemini Ultra can be used for highly complex tasks, Gemini Pro for scaling across a wide range of tasks and Gemini Nano for on-device tasks.

Demis Hassabis, CEO and Co-Founder of Google DeepMind, said, “Gemini is the result of large-scale collaborative efforts by teams across Google, including our colleagues at Google Research. It was built from the ground up to be multimodal, which means it can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video.”

He further noted that with a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), which uses a combination of 57 subjects such as math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics for testing both world knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

On the usage of Gemini, Google said Bard will use a fine-tuned version of Gemini Pro for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding etc and will be available in English language.

Gemini will also be available on its smartphone Pixel 8 Pro which will have new features like summarise in the recorder app and rolling out in smart reply in Gboard. In the coming months, Gemini will be available in products and services like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI.

Starting on December 13, developers and enterprise customers can access Gemini Pro via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI.