International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21st, is a global event that brings together millions of people in the pursuit of health, mindfulness, and spiritual growth. As we approach International Yoga Day 2024, it's the perfect time to explore and practice some powerful yoga poses that can enhance your physical and mental well-being.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, these five must-try yoga poses are designed to help you deepen your practice and connect more profoundly with your inner self.

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog)

Downward-facing dog is a foundational pose in yoga that offers a multitude of benefits. It stretches the entire body, strengthens the arms and legs, and helps calm the mind. This pose is particularly great for improving blood circulation and relieving stress.

How to perform:

Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Spread your fingers wide and press firmly into your hands. Tuck your toes under and slowly lift your hips towards the ceiling, straightening your legs. Your body should form an inverted V shape. Keep your head between your arms and gaze towards your navel. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, then gently release back to your hands and knees.

Benefits:

Stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves, and arches of the feet.

Strengthens the arms, legs, and core.

Helps alleviate back pain and tension.

Calms the mind and reduces stress.

2. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II pose)

Warrior II is a powerful pose that builds strength and stamina. It engages the entire body, improves balance, and enhances focus. This pose symbolises inner strength and resilience, making it an ideal practice for International Yoga Day.

How to perform:

Begin standing at the top of your mat and step your left foot back about 3-4 feet. Turn your left foot slightly inwards and your right foot out to 90 degrees. Bend your right knee so that it is directly above your right ankle. Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor, with your palms facing down. Gaze over your right hand and hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits:

Strengthens the legs, ankles, and core.

Opens the hips and chest.

Improves concentration and balance.

Boosts stamina and endurance.

3. Utkatasana (Chair pose)

The chair pose is a challenging and invigorating pose that strengthens the thighs, calves, and spine. It also stimulates the heart and diaphragm, making it a great cardiovascular exercise.

How to perform:

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Inhale and raise your arms overhead, keeping them parallel or with palms touching. Exhale and bend your knees, as if you were sitting back into an invisible chair. Keep your thighs as parallel to the floor as possible and ensure your knees don’t extend past your toes. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, then straighten your legs to release.

Benefits:

Strengthens the thighs, calves, and ankles.

Tones the shoulders, buttocks, and hips.

Improves balance and stability.

Increases endurance and energy levels.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Cobra pose is an excellent backbend that increases spinal flexibility and strengthens the upper body. It’s a great way to open the chest and lungs, improving respiratory function.

How to perform:

Lie face down on your mat with your legs extended and the tops of your feet pressing into the mat. Place your hands under your shoulders with your elbows close to your body. Inhale and gently lift your chest off the ground, using your back muscles. Keep your elbows slightly bent and your gaze forward. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, then slowly lower back down.

Benefits:

Strengthens the spine and back muscles.

It opens the chest and improves lung capacity.

Stimulates abdominal organs.

Alleviates stress and fatigue.

5. Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Savasana is typically practised at the end of a yoga session and is essential for relaxation and integration of the benefits of the practice. It involves lying flat on your back in complete stillness, allowing your body and mind to rest and rejuvenate.

How to perform:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended, arms resting at your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths. Allow your body to relax completely, releasing any tension. Stay in the pose for 5-10 minutes, focusing on your breath and allowing your mind to settle.

Benefits:

Promotes deep relaxation and stress relief.

It helps lower blood pressure.

Improves concentration and mental clarity.

Facilitates the integration of the benefits of the yoga practice.

International Yoga Day 2024 is the perfect opportunity to explore and deepen your yoga practice. By incorporating these five must-try poses into your routine, you can enhance your physical strength, flexibility, and mental well-being.

Each pose offers unique benefits that contribute to a balanced and holistic yoga experience. Embrace the spirit of yoga this International Yoga Day and discover the profound impact it can have on your life.