Jitan Ram Manjhi takes charge as MSME Minister

Previously, Manjhi had served as the minister for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare in Nitish Kumar's state Cabinet. He won the Gaya seat in the 2024 general elections.

Press Trust of India8861 Stories
Jitan Ram Manjhi takes charge as MSME Minister

Tuesday June 11, 2024 , 1 min Read

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi assumed charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Tuesday.

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Manjhi, 79, is the oldest minister in the 18th Lok Sabha.

After taking charge earlier in the day, Manjhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including him in Vision India@2047 and making him a part of the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which includes MSMEs as a focal point.

He has served as the 23rd chief minister of Bihar and is the founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Previously, Manjhi had served as the minister for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare in Nitish Kumar's state Cabinet. He won the Gaya seat in the 2024 general elections. He was the Chief Minister of Bihar between 2014 and 2015.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

