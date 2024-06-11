Brands
News

Neo Asset Management bags Rs 2,575 Cr for Credit Opportunities Fund

The fund, which aims to deliver a 22-24% gross IRR to investors, is a SEBI-approved Category II AIF that provides tailored debt solutions to profitable companies.

Pooja Malik
Tuesday June 11, 2024 , 1 min Read

Neo Asset Management has raised Rs 2,575 crore for its inaugural Special Credit Opportunities Fund from high net worth individuals (HNIs) and Multi-Family Offices.

The fund, which aims to deliver a 22-24% gross IRR to investors, is a SEBI-approved Category II AIF that provides tailored debt solutions to profitable companies. 

In 15 months, the Fund has made 12 investments and two successful exits, according to a statement.

“As India progresses towards becoming the world’s 3rd largest economy, private credit will play a pivotal role in meeting the industry's patient and flexible capital requirements.” said, Nitin Jain, Founder and Chairman of Neo Wealth & Asset Management.

“We strive to leverage our multi-decadal institutional expertise, to provide innovative alternative solutions to our clients,” he added.

Neo Asset Management, the asset management arm of Neo Wealth & Asset Managemen, recently raised $35 million as growth capital from Peak XV Partners to further catalyse initiatives.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

