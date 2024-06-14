Agri-finance startup ﻿Samunnati﻿ has secured its largest debt tranche of Rs 133 crore ($16 million) from global impact investment firm Blue Earth Capital.

"This boost will strengthen our efforts to improve the lives of smallholders through climate and sustainability projects. Their partnership empowers us to amplify our impact, driving positive change in rural communities,” Anil Kumar SG, Samunnati Founder and CEO said.

This includes collaborations with lenders, international agencies, and government bodies on green bonds; thematic lending models, and credit guarantee coverage programmes to build a climate-smart compliant portfolio. Currently, 22% of Samunnati's active portfolio is dedicated to climate-smart financing, it said in a statement.

This also marks Switzerland-based Blue Earth Capital's first debt investment. Additionally, Samunnati received $5 million (Rs 41 crore) earlier this financial year from Enabling Qapital, continuing its funding streak from FY 23-24, where it raised $155 million in debt and equity.

"We are delighted to start our partnership with Samunnati to help them expand their loan book and enhance the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices across its portfolio. We are very impressed with Samunnati’s unique high-impact social outcomes while demonstrating strong resilience throughout different market conditions," Amy Wang, Head of Private Credit of Blue Earth Capital said.

Established in 2014, Samunnati offers financial, co-financial and non-financial solutions to marginal, small and medium farmers, agri enterprises, and wholesale/retailers. The company specialises in value chain finance, agri-value chains, financial services, non-financial services, agricultural finance, and market linkage.