Sandeep Naik to step down as General Atlantic’s India and Southeast Asia Head: Report

Sandeep Naik, India and Southeast Asia Head and Managing Director at General Atlantic, is set to move on from his current position.

Moneycontrol, citing sources, reported that Naik will eventually transition to an advisory role within the firm by the end of the calendar year.

Once his tenure with the private equity investment firm ends, his responsibilities will be shared between Shantanu Rastogi in India and Neal Kok in Southeast Asia (SEA).

General Atlantic company declined to comment.

Kok, formerly a director at rival KKR & Co, is a recent hire in Singapore. While, Rastogi, is a long-time executive at the firm and was elevated to managing partner in 2017.

Naik currently heads operations for India and the Asia Pacific region at General Atlantic, managing and overseeing all of the firm's investments in these areas. He joined General Atlantic in 2012 as managing director and head of its India office, following his tenure at Apax Partners.

Founded in 1980, General Atlantic is an investor with over four decades of experience in providing capital and strategic support to over 500 growth companies. It focuses on growth equity, credit, and climate solutions.

Over the years, the firm has invested more than $6 billion in 45 companies across India and Southeast Asia.

The fund has backed over 440 firms, including BYJU’S, Unacademy, PhonePe, Acko, Amagi, BillDesk, and NoBroker. It has also invested in companies such as PNB Housing Finance, Rubicon Research, and Capital Foods (Ching’s Secret).