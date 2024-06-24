GoKwik’s KwikChat to power over 5,000 ecommerce brands globally

﻿GoKwik﻿'s KwikChat, a ﻿WhatsApp﻿ commerce solution, plans to triple its revenue in the next six months, aiming to become a multi-channel engagement platform with over 5,000 brands and three billion conversations.

GoKwik, after acquiring Tellephant, launched KwikChat in June. The solution allows brands to engage with shoppers, increase ROI on marketing campaigns, improve checkout recoveries, encourage repeat purchases, and provide customer support.

KwikChat has expanded to Instagram, Facebook, SMS, and email, resulting in a 3X increase in orders for brands. Within a year, the company said it has increased WhatsApp campaign ROI by 20X, increased engagement across acquisition, retention, and support communications by 3X, and enabled brand growth.

Its merchant base has grown 20X and monthly messaging to 100 million, a 33X increase from last year, with brands like Portronics, Pilgrim, Dot N Key, Mosaic Wellness, and Foxtale using the solution, it added.

Ampverse DMI unveils FY24 roadmap in Indian gaming market

﻿Ampverse﻿ DMI, a joint venture between Ampverse Group, a gaming and entertainment ecosystem, and DMI Group, a financial services platform, announced its FY24 plans and expansion roadmap for India.

It plans to launch a comprehensive suite of solutions in 2024, including marketing solutions for brands and game publishers, and commerce products for gaming communities in India, as part of its 360-degree bouquet services.

Ampverse DMI, combining global gaming expertise with local insights, is set to launch data-driven marketing solutions, physical merchandise, and digital items for gamers in India. The company aims to lead the Indian gaming market, leveraging partnerships with top global brands and the successful launch of its gaming and entertainment assets division, including IP College Rivals.

Infibeam Avenues, EDII to launch AI developer platform and facility manager

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a fintech company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) to promote AI adoption among enterprises, startups, and MSMEs in India. This marks the company's second major initiative in the AI space.

Under a new MoU, Infibeam Avenues Ltd has deployed its advanced video AI Developer Platform, THEIA, at EDII in Gandhinagar. This initiative equips EDII’s students and entrepreneurs with state-of-the-art tools to create AI products, enhancing their business efficiency and capabilities.

The company has launched its new 'AI Facility Manager' at the EDII campus, initially using CCTV data to monitor campus entries and exits. The platform will progressively expand to cover security, resource management, space monitoring, energy management, concierge services, cost control, and risk management.

Infibeam and EDII will jointly identify use cases to develop AI software and technology solutions, with Infibeam serving as the exclusive technology partner. Infibeam will provide support for AI model development, software integration, and infrastructure, and will also aid in commercial and business development for startups, MSMEs, and EDII beneficiaries utilising these AI solutions.

AET Displays aims to hire 100-200 employees in India

AET Displays, an LED display company, plans to double its workforce by the end of 2025 by hiring 100-200 new employees across various departments, including sales, marketing, technical support, production, warehouse and supply chain, R&D, and a newly established Customer Success department, to augment its current workforce of over 100 in India.

The hiring initiative will target major urban centres—Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. These roles will enhance customer engagement, brand management, technical assistance, product innovation, and post-sales experiences.

AET aims to boost employment in India with its extensive portfolio of 50+ products, 80+ partners, distributors, an assembly plant, three offices, three customer experience centres, and five service centres nationwide.

IAN Group partners with iAccel Gulf to foster India-UAE startup investments

IAN Group has partnered with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, a Dubai SME accelerator, to provide opportunities for Middle Eastern investors to explore and invest in the Indian startup ecosystem, while also enabling Indian startups to expand their operations in the UAE.

The partnership between IAN and IAN aims to attract investment opportunities and mentorship in India's entrepreneurial landscape by offering access to IAN's diverse portfolio of startups.

This aligns with IAN's expansion of its Angel platform and the IAN Alpha Fund to the Middle East.

