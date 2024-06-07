Wardwizard bags order worth $1.29B in Philippines

EV manufacturer Wardwizard announced receiving a $1.29 billion order from Beulah International Development Corporation for innovating Philippines public transport with sustainable solutions.

Under the agreement, Wardwizard will deliver products from its current portfolio, including electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in both commercial and passenger vehicle segments. It will also develop four-wheelers for commercial vehicles for the Philippines markets.

The order comes under a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to innovate the Philippines' public transport systems with energy-efficient solutions. The Partnership is in line with the Philippine government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme (PUVMP) for providing systematic daily travel solutions through modern electric alternatives.

Wakefit taps ex-Cleartrip exec as Marketing head

Mattress-maker Wakefit appointed Kunal Dubey as its Chief Marketing Officer as it poaches veterans to increase the company's market share and growth, and enhance customer experience.

Commenting on Dubey’s appointment, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, Wakefit.co, said, "Insights and expertise will undoubtedly help us solidify our market leadership and propel Wakefit.co as a customer-centric brand driving consistent growth.”

Dubey was previously with Flipkart-owned Cleartrip as its Marketing head. Before that, Dubey was with Vedantu, PhonePe, and Dentsu in marketing roles.

Securonix appoints ASEAN Sales head on robust demand in region

Securonix appointed Dev Singh as Head of Sales for ASEAN as part of the company's strategy of expanding investment in Asia-Pacific in response to the growing demand for cyber security solutions in the region.

In his new role, he will focus more on global system integrators, overseeing all sales activities, driving strategic sales plans, and enhancing customer engagement. He will also improve the MSSP network of the company in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Singh was previously employed with Ping Identity as regional sales director for Strategic Accounts. Prior to that, he was with ForgeRock as Regional sales director. According to the company, his work resulted in a 71.5% net growth in ARR for a large financial services customer in Singapore at ForgeRock.

Motovolt Mobility deploys 5,000 M7 electric scooters with ZEVO

E-mobility player Motovolt Mobility has collaborated with ZEVO to deploy 5,000 M7 electric scooters to enable the latter to ramp up its EV adoption plans, especially in the last-mile logistics space.

Mid- and last-mile logistics solution company Zevo offers fleet-as-a-service for EVs which can be harnessed by quick commerce, ecommerce and foodtech players to navigate cost and time challenges associated with last-mile deliveries.

"Through this strategic partnership with ZEVO, we aim to promote the adoption of EVs for all kinds of deliveries,“ said Tushar Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Motovolt Mobility.

According to the company, the M7 model has a range of up to 166 km on a single charge and is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery which comes with a warranty of three years or 60,000 km.

Accelerator programme Brigade REAP opens applications for COHORT 16

Real estate accelerator programme Brigade REAP has opened applications for COHORT 16 with a focus on urban tech solutions. Mentorships for participating startups will start on July 10.

Startups operating in construction hospitality, green tech and proptech can apply for the 16-week hybrid program. Startups have to be incorporated in India and be in the pre-seed stage working with an early product-market fit for eligibility. Applying startups also must have pre-revenue or early revenue traction and should be at the minimum viable product stage. Applications for the startup are open until June 30, 2024.

The accelerator programme comprises a 16-week programme that includes workshops, equity-based mentorship, and connection to a network of 70+ alumni. Startups also stand to win credits for AWS, HubSpot for Startups, Zoho, and DigitalOcean.

STEER World appoints Vishal Mehta as Director of Sustainable Materials Program

STEER World has appointed Vishal Mehta as Director of its sustainable materials programme.

Mehta was previously with Enel Green Power for the last seven years as E&C Project Execution Leader / Head Projects (Wind and Solar). Prior to that, he worked with Larsen and Toubro for close to a decade.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)