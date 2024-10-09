Ratan Tata, architect of the global Tata Group, passes away at 86

Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata became chairman of Tata Sons in 1991 and led the group through a period of major expansion. Under his leadership, the Tata Group acquired several global brands, including Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel, cementing its international presence. He remained in the position until his retirement in 2012, after which he continued as chairman emeritus.

Apart from business, Ratan Tata was known for his focus on philanthropy, with significant contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development through the Tata Trusts. His work in these areas impacted millions and solidified the Tata Group’s role in corporate social responsibility in India.

N Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons, expressed his condolences, describing Ratan Tata as a significant mentor and guide, highlighting his contributions to the group and his commitment to its values.

Chandrasehkharan's statement read: "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions," he added.

Ratan Tata guided the group to cross over $100 billion in revenue when he stepped down from the role in 2012.

Ratan Tata made a personal investment in YourStory in 2015. He was also one of the prominent investors in the Indian startup ecosystem and picked up stakes in companies including Ola, Paytm, CarDekho, and Lenskart, to name a few.