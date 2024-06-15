Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa met key industrialists and corporate leaders on Friday to discuss the implementation of various developmental and industrial projects in the city under the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Coimbatore Next initiative.

In a move that aims to bolster the collaboration between the Tamil Nadu Government and Coimbatore’s business community, Rajaa said the government's promises under the 'Kovai Rising' manifesto will be followed through and fulfilled in this term.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has his ears to the ground, is open to feedback and constructive criticism, and acts on them immediately. Together, we will take Coimbatore to the next level, ensuring that this city and the region rise to their rightful place,” said Rajaa.

R Nandini, Chairperson of the CII Southern Region, suggested a Joint Consultative Forum be established as a platform for the industry and government to have a measurable outcome and enhance the startup and industrial ecosystem in the state.

Recalling the Tamil Nadu's government's undertaking of investments in the region to the tune of Rs 9 crore for an EV cluster, V Thirugnanam, President of CODISSIA, proposed an exclusive Global Investors Meet focusing on MSMEs to scale them up through promoting global collaborations.

Among those who attended the event were K Senthil Ganesh, Immediate Past Chairman of CII Coimbatore and CEO of Transform Tech (I) Pvt Ltd; V Arjun Prakash, Steering Committee Member of Coimbatore Next; and R Arun, Vice President of SIEMA; among others.