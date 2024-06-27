Zomato launches Restaurant Services hub as one stop shop for QSRs

Deepinder Goyal-led ﻿Zomato﻿ on Thursday introduced a restaurant services hub to help upcoming quick service restaurants (QSRs) to scale up.

The platform is open to all restaurants pan-India irrespective of their arrangement with Zomato. So far, it has already serviced more than 3,200 restaurants, helping them sort their staffing, GST registrations, FSSAI registrations and trademark needs.

The platform currently offers staffing solutions with an option to outsource the entire hiring process, and even offers a guarantee period for new employees. The platform also offers help with licensing essentials, including FSSAI registration or renewal, GST registration and trademark registration.

Zomato also plans to launch additional services like point of sale (POS) integrations and hygiene audits. The current platform allows users to compare vendors, track services, and avail discounted prices.

The hub is accessible to Zomato restaurant partners through their Restaurant Partner App or Dining App.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato said, “The Restaurant Services Hub platform is only a step towards our vision of creating a full-stack solution for any restaurant owner looking to set up shop or scale their existing business.”

Also Read Brokerages pick Zomato over Swiggy in quick commerce bet

Shares of the company closed 1.34% higher on NSE at Rs 199.90 apiece.

This follows the company's announcement that it is in advanced discussions with ﻿Paytm﻿ to acquire its movies and ticketing business which comprises Paytm Insider.

According to an Economic Times report, the deal, if completed, would value Paytm’s entertainment vertical at Rs 1,500 crore. Zomato is poised to drive a hard bargain for the entertainment vertical as Paytm focuses on fighting bigger fires associated with its payments business.