No signal, no problem: Use Emergency SOS via Satellite

Imagine finding yourself in a remote location with no one around to help. Even with a smartphone in hand, it's useless without a network signal, right? Not anymore!

In today's smartphone-dominated world, many people are unaware of a potentially life-saving feature available on both iPhones and Android devices: emergency SOS via satellite.

This feature can be a game-changer during natural disasters or in remote areas where traditional cell service is non-existent. So why is this feature flying under the radar for so many?

Emergency SOS via satellite at your fingertips

Both Apple and Google have developed satellite communication capabilities that enable users to send emergency messages when they’re out of range of cellular networks.

For instance, Apple was the first to introduce this feature with the iPhone 14 series in 2022. This SOS tech allows users to text emergency services or contacts via satellite in situations where no cell service or WiFi is available. However, this feature works only on devices with iOS 18.

Google has also incorporated a similar feature in the Pixel 9 series, enabling users to send SOS messages during emergencies. The technology relies on satellites orbiting the Earth, which can relay messages from your device to emergency services or designated contacts.

This can be particularly helpful during natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, or earthquakes, where ground communication systems might be compromised.

How emergency SOS via satellite can help users

Recently, when hurricane Helene hit Asheville, USA, people stranded without cell service relied on their iPhone or Pixel devices to communicate with emergency responders. As the Times of India reported, individuals used the satellite SOS feature to share their locations and needs, significantly improving their chances of receiving timely assistance.

Imagine being stuck in a remote location, hiking or camping, and suddenly facing an emergency. With the ability to send a message via satellite, your chances of getting help increase dramatically. This technology is not just a luxury; it can mean the difference between life and death.

How to use this feature?

Here is a quick overview of how it works:

Apple iPhone

In case of emergency first dial a contact. If the call fails, tap on "Emergency Text via Satellite" to send your message across. Alternatively, you can use the Messages app for the same. Text SOS and then click on "Report Emergency" and follow the instructions to provide details about your location, battery life, etc.

Google Pixel

You can use the Satellite SOS option via Google Messages. It will ask you to fill out a questionnaire and have an option to notify your contacts. Next, the feature will ask you to position your phone to connect with the satellite. To get a reply, you need to stand outside having a clear view of the sky.

Why don't many know about this SOS feature?

Despite being a game-changing and important feature, emergency SOS via satellite is lesser known surprisingly. Most smartphone users are unaware that their devices can share their exact location and text at times of crisis.

However, with the rapid pace of technological advancements, it's easy to miss out on these critical safety functionalities amidst all the AI hype. Although tech firms like Apple and Google often focus on showcasing the latest gadgets and apps, this feature seems lost in the shuffle. Now, it's time for tech companies to highlight these life-saving features more prominently and ensure that users are aware of their potential to save lives.

The bottom line

The emergency SOS via satellite feature on iPhone and Android devices deserves more attention. By spreading the word about this life-saving feature, we can ensure that more people are prepared for emergencies, making our communities safer and more resilient. So, take a moment to familiarise yourself with your device’s capabilities—it could make all the difference when you need it most. Stay safe!