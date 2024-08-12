Unlocking the power of same-day and next-day delivery: How Shiprocket is fuelling D2C growth

Consumer expectations for online shopping experiences have skyrocketed in today's fast-paced digital era. Personalised shopping, seamless communication, fast shipping, free delivery, hassle-free returns, and prompt grievance resolution have become table stakes for ecommerce brands to thrive. Among these factors, fast shipping has emerged as a critical differentiator, catering to India's convenience-driven lifestyle and the rising demand for instant gratification.

The need for speed in delivery is evident, as a staggering 96% of global customers equate "fast delivery" with same-day delivery, according to a report by Invesp. In post-Covid India, even resource-strapped homegrown D2C brands face similar expectations, driven by the evolving demands of modern consumers. Statistics show that 56% of online consumers between 18 and 34 expect same-day delivery, while 61% are willing to pay more for this convenience.

Moreover, 49% of shoppers say that same-day delivery makes them more likely to shop online, and a remarkable 80% want same-day shipping, with 61% expecting their packages within just 1-3 hours of placing an order. Notably, more than 25% of shoppers would abandon their carts online if same-day shipping weren't available, underscoring the significance of expedited delivery options.

Recognising this paradigm shift, Shiprocket, a pioneering e-commerce enabler, empowers D2C brands with its cutting-edge same-day and next-day delivery (SDD/NDD) solutions. By leveraging strategic partnerships with leading courier services, Shiprocket has unlocked a vast network of over 100 active lanes for SDD and NDD services across multiple locations in India.

The Impact

The impact of Shiprocket's SDD/NDD solutions on customer experience and brand loyalty cannot be overstated. With a 98% Service Level Agreement (SLA) for same-day and next-day deliveries, Shiprocket has set a new benchmark for speed and reliability in the logistics industry.

“Shiprocket expedited our next-day delivery capabilities through their robust infrastructure and optimised logistics management. Their efficient network and strategic partnerships ensure timely fulfillment, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency”, says Romita Mazumdar, Founder & CEO, FoxTale.

Shiprocket's SDD/NDD offerings extend beyond traditional delivery methods. The company has introduced same-day delivery via drones within the city of Gurgaon. This approach not only showcases Shiprocket's commitment to pushing the boundaries of logistics but also opens up new avenues for faster and more efficient deliveries in densely populated urban areas.

The breadth of Shiprocket's SDD/NDD coverage is vast. With next-day delivery services available across major metropolitan cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and many more, D2C brands can now reach their customers with unprecedented speed and convenience.

Moreover, the metro-to-metro next-day delivery service connects major hubs seamlessly, enabling brands to cater to customer demands across the length and breadth of the country. Whether it's Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, or Kolkata, or vice versa, Shiprocket's logistics network ensures that products reach their destinations within 24 hours.

"With customers expecting better delivery timelines when shopping online , it's imperative for brands selling on their websites to offer same-day or next-day delivery for a great shopping experience. As India’s largest e-commerce enabler we took it upon ourselves as a challenge to create this network for D2C merchants to enable them to offer faster deliveries to the end consumer”, says Atul Mehta, CEO, Domestic Shipping, Shiprocket.

The future of last mile

Shiprocket's SDD/NDD solutions have garnered widespread acclaim and adoption among India's leading D2C brands, including household names such as Mamaearth, boAt, Apollo, Zomato, Giva, FabIndia, Snitch, and NCCF, among others. These brands have reaped the rewards of Shiprocket's efficient logistics solutions, enabling them to enhance customer experiences, boost brand loyalty, and drive business growth.

Talking about future plans Mehta says, “Sellers on Shiprocket can now offer faster delivery speeds to their customers with minimal changes to their current setup. We're delighted to see our sellers benefiting from this service, providing a marketplace-like experience on their websites, which is driving incremental growth. We're not stopping there; we're actively expanding our offerings across three key areas: a) Extending the benefits of SDD/NDD to smaller merchants, b) doubling the number of lanes to 200 over the next six months, and c) meeting the demand for 2-hour same-city delivery through SR Quick."

As the demand for instant gratification continues to rise, the importance of same-day and next-day delivery services will only intensify. Shiprocket's commitment to innovation, speed, and reliability positions it as a trusted partner for D2C brands seeking to unlock new frontiers of growth and customer delight.