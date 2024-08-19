Flipkart honours Rakhi crafters preserving India’s cultural legacy this Raksha Bandhan

As India prepares to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the spotlight shines on the entrepreneurs who bring this tradition to life with their creativity and craftsmanship. Flipkart, India’s homegrown ecommerce marketplace, plays a pivotal role in supporting these sellers and expanding their reach to millions of customers across the country. This Raksha Bandhan, the platform highlights the inspiring success stories of entrepreneurs who have realised their dreams through Flipkart’s support. While the festival celebrates the timeless bond of protection and love between siblings, it also highlights the dedication and hard work of countless entrepreneurs who craft the Rakhis central to this celebration.

Here are some stories of inspiring entrepreneurs including that of Nakul Vijay, the visionary founder of Dreamica, whose journey into the e-commerce world began when he decided to introduce Rakhis on Flipkart in 2023 which truly transformed his business. In addition, the success story of Samir Rajani, the entrepreneurial force behind DeoDap, who revolutionised his business by bringing the artistry of traditional Rakhis to the national stage through Flipkart.

In the vibrant city of Jaipur, Nakul Vijay’s Dreamica has swiftly made a mark in the ecommerce world, particularly in the Rakhi segment. Nakul, who started his entrepreneurial journey during his college days, initially focused on gifting items like home and wall decor. However, it was in 2023 that he ventured into the online marketplace with Flipkart, introducing Dreamica’s line of Rakhis, a move that has proven to be remarkably successful.

Dreamica, one of the largest Rakhi sellers on Flipkart, has seen an impressive 3x growth since its inception. With a dedicated team of 34 members, Nakul anticipates selling 1 lakh units of Rakhis this year, expanding his reach across India. His success can be attributed to the unwavering support from Flipkart's management and the robust warehousing facilities that allow him to stock his products in five states across India. Nakul’s Rakhis, known for their quality and unique designs, including the highly demanded peacock motifs and gifting combos with chocolates, cater to a wide audience during the festival season.

Before joining Flipkart, Nakul sold gifting items offline but ventured into Rakhis only when he realised the potential of ecommerce. Choosing Flipkart was a strategic move, driven by the platform’s massive user base and the opportunity it presented to scale his business nationwide. Looking ahead, Nakul plans to continue leveraging Flipkart to expand Dreamica's product categories and tap into other festive markets like Diwali and Holi. His journey reflects the essence of Raksha Bandhan—growth, protection, and the bonds that tie them all together.

Another inspiring story is that of Samir Rajani from Rajkot, Gujarat. Samir’s entrepreneurial journey with his business, DeoDap, has become a symbol of success in the world of handcrafted Rakhis. For nearly a decade, Samir has been creating Rakhis that are more than just threads–they carry deep emotions, connecting siblings across India during Raksha Bandhan. Specialising in intricate 'Minakari' craftsmanship, his Rakhis feature vibrant designs like peacocks and Lord Ganesha, thoughtfully packaged with chocolates, roli-chawal, and prosperity coins, offering a complete blend of tradition and festivity.

Recognising the potential of e-commerce, Samir partnered with Flipkart, leveraging its extensive reach and warehousing network to expand his business. This collaboration enabled him to reach customers in Tier II and II, as well as metro cities, with a strong demand from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana. The partnership has been pivotal in scaling the business, enabling Samir to serve 400,000 customers during the last Raksha Bandhan season. Flipkart's seller support, along with timely deliveries, has played a key role in this success, bringing smiles and gratitude from customers nationwide.

Looking forward, Samir is optimistic about the future. With plans to serve over 600,000 customers this year, he continues to innovate by introducing new rakhi designs that blend tradition with emotion. Employing around 500 people directly and providing work to 700 artisans, many of whom are women working from home, Samir’s business not only preserves traditional crafts but also empowers communities. He credits Flipkart as a crucial partner in ensuring that the sentiment behind each rakhi reaches every corner of India. The journey, which began with a single thread, is woven with hard work, tradition, and the power of e-commerce.