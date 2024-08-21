Migration trends: Why are more Indian students moving Abroad

An increasing number of Indian students are setting their sights on higher education and careers in foreign countries. This growing trend has captured widespread attention as thousands of students are choosing to explore promising opportunities abroad.

Let's decode the reasons behind this migration and uncover the driving forces compelling Indian students to seek education in foreign lands.

The trend of Indian students studying abroad

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of Indian students choosing to study abroad. According to the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), until October 2023, 7.65 lakh students went to foreign countries from India. This ongoing trend can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the desire for a global education, better career opportunities, and exposure to different cultures. Let's understand the reasons in detail.

Why do Indian students want to study abroad?

1. Quality of education

Many Indian students choose to pursue higher education abroad due to the exceptional quality of academic offerings. Renowned universities in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany Australia, and Canada provide comprehensive and skill-focused courses. These degrees/certifications are recognised by top-tier educational institutions as well which builds a good reputation.

2. Attractive career opportunities

Studying abroad can open up a world of career opportunities for Indian students. Many foreign countries have thriving job markets and offer attractive career prospects for international students.

Attractive post-study work rights give pupils a chance to get employed after graduation and reside in foreign countries. Additionally, studying abroad can enhance one's skills, knowledge, and global perspective, making them more competitive in the job market.

3. Cultural exposure

Living and studying in a foreign country can offer Indian students a unique cultural experience. They have the chance to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, learn new languages, and explore various traditions. This exposure can broaden their horizons and help them develop a diverse mindset.

4. Better quality of life

Many Indian students consider studying overseas as an opportunity to improve their quality of life. Countries such as Canada and Australia are particularly appealing due to their excellent standard of living, safe environments, and top-notch healthcare systems. These factors are significant attractions for students who seek to boost their well-being alongside their educational pursuits.

Overcoming challenges of studying abroad

When Indian students choose to study abroad, they are opening themselves up to a wealth of enriching experiences. However, along with these benefits come certain obstacles. Homesickness, culture shock, language barriers, and financial strains are common challenges that they may face. Nevertheless, with thorough preparation, a reliable support network, and a positive mindset, students can overcome these difficulties and embark on an exceptionally rewarding educational journey.

The bottom line

The number of Indian students pursuing education abroad is increasing rapidly. This trend is fueled by a mix of factors including top-notch education, promising career prospects, exposure to diverse cultures, and an improved standard of living. By understanding the driving forces behind this movement, Indian students can maximise their international educational journey and fulfil their academic aspirations.