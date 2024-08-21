Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal-backed Titan Capital Winners Fund hits Rs 200 Cr target

Titan Capital Winners Fund, backed by Snapdeal Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, has raised its target corpus of Rs 200 crore.

The duo will anchor the SEBI-registered Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) as its largest investors.

The fund will focus solely on follow-on investments in companies from its seed portfolio, including Urban Company, MamaEarth, OfBusiness, Razorpay, Unicommerce, and Ola Cabs.

“With the Titan Capital Winners Fund, we can more significantly support the founders of our portfolio companies in subsequent rounds of capital raises, further strengthening Titan Capital’s partnership with them,” Bahl and Bansal said in a joint statement.

The Snapdeal Co-founders, early pioneers in the Indian startup ecosystem, have a proven investment track record with over 250 companies since 2011.

In addition to them, the fund is managed by a seasoned team: Chetan Rana, the CFO, has extensive experience in the PE/VC industry from WestBridge Capital, Edelweiss Financial Group, and Big 4 firms, while Shiv Kapoor, the Vice President, has over a decade of experience with Dropbox and Urban Company.

The fundraise was completed in under six months, with Sanctum Wealth serving as the placement agent.

The fund’s LPs include prominent family offices, CEOs, and founders of leading companies, and key figures from the VC landscape, with a few additional LPs expected through the optional greenshoe.