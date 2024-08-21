Livpure raises over Rs 233 Cr from M&G Investments, Ncubate Capital

Livpure, a water purifier and air conditioner brand, raised Rs 208 crore in funding from M&G Investments through its Catalyst investment strategy. It also secured around Rs 25 crore from Ncubate Capital Partners.

The company will use the funds to accelerate category expansion and product development through R&D and innovation, diversify its offerings, enhance its market presence, and cater to evolving consumer needs in the home category.

“This investment will allow us to innovate faster, expand our product portfolio and retail presence, and make our high-quality home solutions accessible to more Indians,” said Navneet Kapoor, Co-founder and Chairman of Livpure, in a statement.

Founded in 2012, Livpure offers a wide range of wellness-focused products, including water purifiers, subscription-based water purifiers, air coolers, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and sleep accessories.

“With this investment, we will further enhance our focus on developing cutting-edge products that address the growing needs of Indian consumers. We are particularly keen on further enhancing our water-as-a-service offering along with eco-friendly sustainable solutions in home and kitchen offerings,” added Livpure Managing Director Rakesh Kaul.

"As Livpure strives to reduce the cost of access to clean water, arguably humanity’s most fundamental and vital resource, we are well aligned. This partnership underscores our commitment to sustainable technologies, and we look forward to supporting Livpure’s vision to drive the brand to scale and achieve new milestones,” said Praveg Patil, Head of Asia Pacific – M&G Impact and Private Equity.





InCred Capital acted as the exclusive advisor to Livpure on the fundraise.