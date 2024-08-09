After Bengaluru, Namma Yatri's parent company MovingTech has started offering zero-commission cab rides in Delhi-NCR through the 'Yatri' app.

The Yatri app is part of the ONDC network.

Namma Yatri, which started as the open-mobility app for autorickshaws, had introduced cab services in Bengaluru in April this year.

“We're excited to expand our cab services in the heart of the nation. Yatri is more than an app; it is a movement committed to transforming the lives of drivers and citizens. Yatri fosters close collaboration between Samaaj, Sarkar, and Bazaar to create a more connected and empowered city," Shan M S, Co-Founder of MovingTech, said in a statement.

"In our commitment to support the EV mission, we won’t charge any subscription fees or commission for electric autos and cabs in Delhi-NCR till Mar 2026,” he added.

Namma Yatri's subscription fee model is a departure from the commission-based model that popular cab aggregators like Uber and Ola Cabs follow. Its parent MovingTech noted that Yatri drivers typically earn 15-20% more with the app.

However, Rapido was the first brand to give up commissions for cab rides. While introducing cab services last year, it adopted a SaaS model where cab drivers just have to pay a subscription fee of Rs 500 upon reaching earnings of Rs 10,000. Since then, it has extended its commission-free model to other segments such as autorickshaws and bikes.

MovingTech last raised $11 million in July in a pre-Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures and Antler, with participation from Google and other investors.