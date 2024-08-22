Nexus Ventures Partners sells 1.06% stake in Delhivery for Rs 344 Cr

Venture capital firm Nexus Ventures Partners on Wednesday sold 1.06% shares in Delhivery for over Rs 344 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Nexus Ventures Partners, through its affiliate Nexus Ventures III, sold more than 78 lakh shares or 1.06% stake in Delhivery through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 440 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 344.06 crore.

Details of buyers of Delhivery's shares could not be ascertained.

At the end of the June quarter, Nexus Ventures III held a 7% stake in the Gurugram-based integrated third-party logistics service provider, shareholding data with the bourse showed.

Shares of Delhivery settled 1.94% lower at Rs 429.70 apiece on the NSE.